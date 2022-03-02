The battle for the 9-5A championship remained tight on Tuesday, as all three district leaders picked up victories.
Lone Star (11-1-3, 36 points) remained in sole possession of first place with a 3-0 victory over Independence (2-11-2, 8).
J.J. Hernandez tallied a pair of goals, Blake Humphrey scored and Daylan Lowe and Adam Azizi provided assists. That was plenty for the goalkeeper tandem of Matthew Trouy and John Stottlemire, who teamed up to post the shutout.
Liberty (10-0-5, 35) stayed one point back with a high-scoring 4-3 victory over Frisco (5-6-4, 19).
Wakeland (11-3-1, 34) is two points back after rolling to a 6-1 win over Centennial (3-12-0, 9).
Brennan Bezdek opened the scoring for the Wolverines, Peyton Atchley scored of an assist from Nate Bowman and Evan Lupo set up William Heidman for a goal.
The Titans cut it to 3-1 at halftime, but Wakeland pulled away in the second half.
Bezdek assisted on a goal by Riley Garza, Heidman recorded his second on the night off a feed from Ryan Greener and David Corujo set up Santiago Carrasco for the final goal of the night.
The battle for the final playoff berth tightened up as Reedy (6-5-4, 22) pulled to within three points of Heritage (7-4-4, 25) with a 2-1 victory in their head-to-head meeting.
Gabe Sasso scored for the Lions, while Patricio Altamirano found the back of the net off an assist from Ziyaan Momin, but Reedy was able to edge out the one-goal win.
The Lions have a good chance to pick up points on Friday when they take on Lebanon Trail (3-11-1, 10), while the Coyotes have a tough test with a road match at Lone Star.
In the big game of the night, Wakeland hosts Liberty in a clash of district leaders.
It is one of two remaining matches pitting the top three against one another, as the Redhawks and Rangers are also scheduled to meet on Mar. 18.
FRIDAY
The top spot in 9-5A has been a revolving door in recent weeks and Friday introduced another change.
Just a few days after losing their first-place spot, the Rangers regained it with a huge 2-0 victory over Wakeland.
Adam Azizi and J.J. Hernandez supplied the goals and the defense took care of the rest to pick up three valuable points, as Lone Star also secured a playoff berth.
Sandwiched in between the Rangers and Wolverines in second place is Liberty, who picked up a point after battling Heritage to a 3-3 draw.
Ziyaan Momin, Jacob Culpepper and Marcelo Pedraza tallied goals, with Jorge Torres, Culpepper and Patricio Altamirano providing assists for the Coyotes.
Frisco and Reedy had each bolstered their playoff hopes on Friday, as the Raccoons edged Memorial for a 2-1 victory, while the Lions took care of Centennial in a 3-1 win.
Though out of the playoff race, Lebanon Trail and Independence engaged in one of the more exciting matches of the night, with the Trail Blazers edging out a 3-2 victory.
Jason Wynia recorded a goal and an assist, Nathaniel Crossman and Sebastian Ramirez had goals and Diego Ramirez and Alex Horak added assists for Lebanon Trail.
Justin Ajdukovich scored twice for the Knights, with Thato Meko assisting on both.
