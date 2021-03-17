The battle for the 9-5A boys soccer championship had long been determined with Wakeland sitting atop the standings, but there was some drama heading into the final day of the regular season on Tuesday.
Liberty and Reedy entered the night tied for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Redhawks took care of their business with a 1-0 win over Lone Star and the Lions matched that effort with a 5-1 victory against Independence.
That left the teams still in a deadlock, but it was Liberty (8-5-5, 29 points) who will be moving on over Reedy (8-5-5, 29) due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Wakeland (16-1-1, 49) put an exclamation point on its district championship with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday.
The Wolverines spread it around on offense, with Marlon Williams, Jak Keith, Connor Pettigrew and Colby Rogers providing the goals, with assists from Jackson Wallace, Ryan Greenr, Juan Ardila and Garrett Purcell.
Centennial (10-5-3, 33) might not have been able to catch Frisco (10-4-4, 34) for second place, but it did pick up some momentum with a 1-0 win over the Raccoons on Tuesday.
The defenses ruled the night, but Andres Arrangoiz was able to score on a free kick and that was the difference.
Though out of the playoff race, Memorial will head into the offseason on a high note after a 6-1 win over Heritage in its finale.
Victory Hernandez tallied a goal and an assist, Noah Penner set up three scores, Blake Riddle scored twice, Dylan Song and Trevor Nance had goals and Alex Gonzales, Gianluca Pedroso and Jonathan Toledo added assists for the Warriors.
