After taking a week off for Spring Break, the 9-5A boys soccer season resumed on Tuesday with three teams still alive in the battle for the district championship
And then there were two.
In a district where anything can happen on a given night, Lone Star and Wakeland were able to avoid the upset to maintain their spots atop the standings.
The Rangers (13-1-3, 42 points) posted a 3-0 shutout of Centennial and will take a two-point lead over the Wolverines (13-3-1, 40), a 3-0 winner over Heritage, until the final day of the regular season on Friday.
Though the Titans (4-13-0, 12) might have been out of contention, they gave the Rangers a battle.
Lone Star got a goal from Jacob Wenzel, but it was just still just a 1-0 game at halftime.
The Rangers were able to add insurance in the second half, getting goals from Alex Marin and Amine Azizi. Emiliano Luna, Salim Guerrero and Blake Humphrey provided the assists and the Lone Star defense took care of the rest.
Wakeland kept pace via the same score with the 3-0 shutout of Heritage (7-6-4, 25).
The Wolverines opened the scoring when William Heidman scored off an assist from Ryan Greener, and a short time later, Heidman again found the back of the net courtesy of a feed from Brennan Bezdek.
With the final goal, it was Bezdek’s turn, with Kyle Davis picking up the assist.
That result allowed Reedy (8-5-4, 28) to move into sole possession of fourth place and secure the final playoff berth with a 3-0 win over Liberty (10-2-5, 35), thus ending the Redhawks’ district title hopes.
Albi Xhafa recorded a goal and an assist, Erik Barr scored and Gavin Prim added an assist to lead the Lions’ offense.
Frisco was hoping to stay alive in the playoff race and it did its part with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail (3-13-1, 10), but was eliminated due to the Reedy victory.
The Trail Blazers actually drew first blood in the opening minutes, but the Raccoons (6-6-5, 23) took control in the second half.
Jade Hiller netted the equalizer off a feed from Danny Agui early in the second half, and two minutes later, Frisco took the lead, as Agui this time set up Diego Pepi for a score to make it 2-1.
The Raccoons made it a two-score game when Joel Perez scored off a pass from Jacob Kim and Perez then set up Pepi for a late goal to cap off the 4-1 win.
In the other match of the night, Memorial (4-9-4, 16) was able to hold off Independence (2-12-3, 9) for a 3-2 victory.
The Knights got goals from Tyler Pirtle and Justin Ajdukovich, with assists going to Kaden Ung and Jin Choi, but the Warriors were able to do enough to eke out the one-goal victory.
It will all be settled on Friday as the 9-5A season concludes.
Lone Star wraps up the outright championship with a regulation win, and a draw would net it at least a share of the crown.
That will not be easy, though, against playoff-bound Liberty (10-2-5, 35), who is looking to get back on the winning track prior to the postseason.
Wakeland, meanwhile, is at home to take on Lebanon Trail, who it defeated 3-0 in the first meeting.
Reedy plays at Independence, Heritage is on the road against Memorial and Frisco plays host to Centennial.
