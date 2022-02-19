Thursday was another reminder that anything can happen on a given night, especially in the ultra-competitive 9-5A boys soccer race.
Wakeland entered the night in sole possession of first place, but at the end of the night, found itself tied for second after Reedy was able to claim a 1-0 victory.
The Lions (3-5-4, 13 points) had entered the night in seventh place, but gave their playoff hopes a boost by handing the Wolverines (9-2-1, 28) just their second district loss.
That result allowed Lone Star (9-1-2, 29) to leapfrog into first place after its 6-0 blanking of Memorial (3-6-3, 12).
J.J. Hernandez led the offensive effort with a pair of goals and two assists, Tucker Eason scored twice, Peighton Raisey and Alex Marin found the back of the net and Ivan Valencia, Emiliano Luna, Ivan Villatoro and Diego Martinez added assists.
That was plenty for the Rangers defense, as John Stottlemire and Matthew Trouy combined for the shutout in goal.
Liberty (8-0-4, 28) kept pace with the top pack and moved into a tie for second place with Wakeland after its 1-0 win over Lebanon Trail (2-10-0, 6).
Heritage (6-3-3, 21) is now solidly in fourth place after picking up a 3-1 win over Frisco (4-5-3, 15).
The Raccoons could have moved into a tie for fourth place with a regulation win, and they got off to a good start, as they opened the scoring late in the first half.
But the Coyotes quickly responded, tying it up on a goal from Tyler Kiernicki. That gave Heritage momentum it would not relinquish, as it took the lead when Omar Solorzano fed Jacob Culpepper for the go-ahead score, Culpepper returned the favor to Solarzano to make it 3-1 and goalkeeper Blair Camargo helped ensure that would hold up until the end.
Independence (2-8-2, 8) notched its second district win with a 3-1 victory over Centennial (3-9-0, 9). Akshar Jothi scored twice, Thato Meko had a goal and two assists and Tyler Purtle set up a score.
On Tuesday, Lone Star looks to keep rolling when it hosts Frisco, Liberty is at home against Centennial and Wakeland tries to bounce back on the road at Independence. Heritage is also at home to take on Lebanon Trail and Memorial is at Reedy.
