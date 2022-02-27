The top spot in 9-5A has been a revolving door in recent weeks and Friday introduced another change.
Just a few days after losing their first-place spot, Lone Star (10-1-3, 33 points) regained it with a huge 2-0 victory over Wakeland (10-3-1, 31).
Adam Azizi and J.J. Hernandez supplied the goals and the defense took care of the rest to pick up three valuable points, as the Rangers also secured a playoff berth.
Sandwiched in between the Rangers and Wolverines in second place is Liberty (9-0-5, 32), who picked up a point after battling Heritage (7-3-4, 25) to a 3-3 draw, as the Redhawks also punched their postseason ticket.
Ziyaan Momin, Jacob Culpepper and Marcelo Pedraza tallied goals, with Jorge Torres, Culpepper and Patricio Altamirano providing assists for the Coyotes.
Heritage holds a six-point lead over Frisco (5-5-4, 19) and Reedy (5-5-4, 19), who kept their playoff hopes alive with victories on Friday.
The Raccoons edged Memorial (3-8-3, 12) for a 2-1 victory, while the Lions took care of Centennial (3-11-0, 9) in a 3-1 win.
Though out of the playoff race, Lebanon Trail (3-11-0, 9) and Independence (2-10-2, 8) engaged in one of the more exciting matches of the night, with the Trail Blazers edging out a 3-2 victory.
Jason Wynia recorded a goal and an assist, Nathaniel Crossman and Sebastian Ramirez had goals and Diego Ramirez and Alex Horak added assists for Lebanon Trail.
Justin Ajdukovich scored twice for the Knights, with Thato Meko assisting on both.
The district leaders will all be favored to hold serve on Tuesday, despite being on the road, as Liberty is at Frisco, Lone Star is at Independence and Wakeland is at Centennial. Heritage has a chance to put a stranglehold on the fourth spot when it hosts Reedy and Lebanon Trail is at home against Memorial.
