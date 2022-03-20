Lone Star and Wakeland have battled it out for the 9-5A championship all season long, so it was fitting that it would not be determined until the final day of district action.
The Wolverines are one of the most decorated programs in state history, with not only a number of district championships to their credit, but also four state titles, including last season.
The Rangers, conversely, had just three playoff appearances in short history, without a district title.
That changed on Friday.
Knowing it needed a victory to assure itself of the 9-5A crown, Lone Star delivered with a hard-fought 2-1 win over third-place Liberty to wrap up sole possession of the district title.
The Rangers (14-1-3, 45) got goals from Peighton Rainey and Blake Humphrey and the defense did just enough to hold off the Redhawks (10-3-5, 35).
Should Lone Star had of left the door cracked, the Wolverines (14-3-1, 43) were ready to pounce, as they took care of business on their end with a 3-0 win over Lebanon Trail (3-14-1, 10).
Riley Garza opened the scoring off a feed from Kyle Davis. Peyton Atchley then set up William Heidman for a goal to make it 2-0 and Heidman also added the final tally to provide the 3-0 score.
In one of the more entertaining matches of the night, Reedy (8-5-5, 29) and Independence (2-12-4, 10) battled to a 2-2 draw.
Xander Naguib recorded a goal and an assist, Josh Noguera scored and Tyler Kokes added an assist for the Lions. The Knights got goals from Tyler Purtle and Sean Avery, with assists going to Max Flemming and Justin Adjukovich.
Heritage (8-6-4, 28) finished just one point out of fourth place after closing with a 5-1 win against Memorial.
The Coyotes had a number of offensive standouts, as Jacob Culepper scored twice, Omar Solarzano tallied a goal and two assists, Marcelo Pedraza and Patricio Altamirano each had a goal and an assist and Jorge Torres also set up a score.
In the final match of the night, Frisco (6-6-6-24) and Centennial (4-13-1, 13) battled to a draw.
Lone Star claiming the district championship grants it the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and it will head to the bi-district round to take on Lovejoy, the fourth-place team out of 10-5A, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Plano’s Clark Stadium.
Wakeland opens defense of its state title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Clark Stadium, Reedy faces 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium, while Liberty/McKinney North is yet to be determined.
TUESDAY
After taking a week off for Spring Break, the 9-5A boys soccer season resumed on Tuesday with three teams still alive in the battle for the district championship
And then there were two.
In a district where anything can happen on a given night, Lone Star and Wakeland were able to avoid the upset to maintain their spots atop the standings.
The Rangers posted a 3-0 shutout of Centennial and took a two-point lead over the Wolverines, a 3-0 winner over Heritage, into the final day of the regular season on Friday.
Though the Titans might have been out of contention, they gave the Rangers a battle.
Lone Star got a goal from Jacob Wenzel, but it was just still just a 1-0 game at halftime.
The Rangers were able to add insurance in the second half, getting goals from Alex Marin and Amine Azizi. Emiliano Luna, Salim Guerrero and Humphrey provided the assists and the Lone Star defense took care of the rest.
Wakeland kept pace via the same score with the 3-0 shutout of Heritage.
The Wolverines opened the scoring when Heidman scored off an assist from Ryan Greener, and a short time later, Heidman again found the back of the net courtesy of a feed from Brennan Bezdek.
With the final goal, it was Bezdek’s turn, with Davis picking up the assist.
That result allowed Reedy to move into sole possession of fourth place and secure the final playoff berth with a 3-0 win over Liberty, thus ending the Redhawks’ district title hopes.
Albi Xhafa recorded a goal and an assist, Erik Barr scored and Gavin Prim added an assist to lead the Lions’ offense.
Frisco was hoping to stay alive in the playoff race and it did its part with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail , but was eliminated due to the Reedy victory.
The Trail Blazers actually drew first blood in the opening minutes, but the Raccoons took control in the second half.
Jade Hiller netted the equalizer off a feed from Danny Agui early in the second half, and two minutes later, Frisco took the lead, as Agui this time set up Diego Pepi for a score to make it 2-1.
The Raccoons made it a two-score game when Joel Perez scored off a pass from Jacob Kim and Perez then set up Pepi for a late goal to cap off the 4-1 win.
In the other match of the night, Memorial was able to hold off Independence for a 3-2 victory.
The Knights got goals from Pirtle and Ajdukovich, with assists going to Kaden Ung and Jin Choi, but the Warriors were able to do enough to eke out the one-goal victory.
