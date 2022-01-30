A majority of the local district soccer races got underway this week, but for the 10 teams in Frisco ISD, their season is already three weeks old.
There is still a long way to go, especially considering the depth in the talent-rich FISD district, but at this early stage the Frisco girls and Liberty boys had established themselves as the teams to catch heading into Friday’s action.
The Redhawks are no longer unblemished, but they have still yet to lose in district, either, as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Frisco on Friday.
Jack Bryan provided the lone goal for Liberty, who now stands at 5-0-1 with 16 points.
During the previous week, they had claimed a pair of victories.
Jack Bryan scored twice and Ashten Schramek added a goal for the Redhawks in a 3-1 victory over Heritage, with Marcelo Pedraza accounting for the lone goal for the Coyotes.
Previoulsy, the Liberty got goals from Andrew Siv, Leonardo Lombardi and Jason Alora in a 3-1 win over Centennial.
The Rangers found themselves in a battle with Independence (1-5-0, 3), but got a goal from Salim Guerrero to break a second-half tie as they went on to a 2-1 victory.
The Knights’ lone goal came courtesy of Sean Avery off a feed from Thato Meko.
The Wolverines also had to come from behind, but Micah Kelly registered a pair of goals with assists from Brennan Bezek and Jason Young to claim a 2-1 win over Centennial (1-5-0-3), who had taken the early advantage with a goal from Lennon Kindred.
The Rangers had been flying high last Tuesday after posting a 2-1 win over the Wolverines.
J.J. Hernandez and Adam Azizi provided the goals, with assists from Guerrero and Amine Azizi.
Bezdek delivered the lone goal for Wakeland.
Last Friday, Hernandez scored, but it was not enough, as Frisco was able to earn a 2-1 win over Lone Star.
Wakeland had fared much better on that night, rolling to a 4-0 victory over Independence.
Bezdek again found the back of the net, but in this match, he had plenty of company, as Riley Garza, Nick Holloman and Micah Kelley also scored goals.
Also on Friday, Heritage (3-1-2, 11) picked up a point with a scoreless draw against Reedy (1-2-3, 6) and Memorial (2-3-1, 7) made a jump in the standings with a victory against Lebanon Trail (1-5-0, 3).
In recent action, the Coyotes had picked up a 4-0 shutout of Lebanon Trail. Jacob Culpepper scored twice, Jorge Torres had a goal and two assists, Marcelo Pedraza tallied a goal and Joel Rodriguez added an assist.
Reedy picked up its first regulation win on last week with a 3-2 decision against Centennial. Kyle Jordan scored twice, with Xander Naguib and Gabe Sasso providing assists.
On that same night, Memorial got a pair of goals from Charlie Newberry and Jose Neri posted a shutout in a 2-0 victory over Frisco.
The Lions and Warriors had squared off on Friday and battled to a 2-2 tie.
Newberry again scored both goals for Memorial with assists going to Alex Gonzalez and Gianluca Pedroso. Albi Xhafa and Josh Noguera found the net for Reedy with Jordan providing an assist.
One of the biggest matches of the 9-5A season to date is set for Tuesday when Liberty hosts Wakeland. Heritage is at Lone Star in another big game of top-four teams, Frisco is at home against Independence, Reedy hosts Lebanon Trail and Centennial is at Memorial.
