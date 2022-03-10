Top to bottom, 9-5A has an argument as one of the strongest districts in the state, so it is only fitting that the battles for the district championship and final playoff berth are going down to the wire.
For all the drama surrounding the 9-5A race, that was put on hold this week as the teams took some time off for Spring Break, with the season not set to resume until next Tuesday.
The race for the top spot is a three-team affair, with Lone Star (12-1-3, 39 points) in the lead over Wakeland (12-3-1, 37) and Liberty (10-1-5, 35).
In their last match on Friday, the Rangers pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Heritage (7-5-4, 25).
Blake Humphrey tallied a pair of goals, with Salim Guerrero adding the third. Patricio Altamirano and Ziyaan Momin found the back of the net for the Coyotes, with Omar Solorzano picking up an assist, but they fell one goal short.
The top three in the standings have shuffled around on numerous occasions and that occurred once again on Friday when the Wolverines leapfrogged the Redhawks into second place after an impressive 5-2 win.
Wakeland opened the scoring on a goal by Ryan Greener, but Liberty responded to tie it up at 1-1 heading into halftime.
The scoring picked up after the break, with the Redhawks, in fact, taking a 2-1 lead, but the Wolverines responded with four unanswered goals.
Brennan Bezdek evened it up off an assist from Kyle Davis and a short time later, Bezdek gave them the lead off a feed from Micah Kelley.
Wakeland added some insurance down the stretch, as Davis set up Greener for his second of the night and Hazani Torres assisted on a goal by Kelley to put the finishing touches on the win.
The Heritage loss to Lone Star cracked the door for Reedy and the Lions seized the opportunity as they moved into a tie for fourth place with a 3-0 win over Lebanon Trail.
Reedy (7-5-4, 25) got a pair of goals from Erik Barr and a score from Josh Noguera in the win.
Lone Star is in the driver’s seat heading into the final week and will face Centennial on Tuesday before a huge match in the finale when it hosts Liberty on Friday.
In the battle for fourth place, Heritage has a tough match-up on Tuesday against Wakeland before closing with Lebanon Trail. Reedy faces a similar road, playing at Liberty on Tuesday before a finale date with Independence.
Should the Coyotes and Lions finish the season tied, Reedy would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to its 2-1 win on Mar. 1.
