The 9-5A season just reached its midpoint last week and there is still a long way to go, but a trio of teams is starting to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field.
Wakeland (9-1-1, 28 points) currently leads the way, with Lone Star (8-1-2, 26) and Liberty (7-0-4, 25) right on their heels.
The Wolverines rolled to a 4-1 victory over Memorial on Tuesday.
Wakeland opened the scoring when David Corujo scored off an assist from Dan Bayles and it made it 2-0 when Peyton Atchley set up Evan Lupo for a score.
The Wolverines added insurance later in the game, as Brennan Bezdek found the back of the net and William Heidman tallied a goal off a pass from Ryan Greener.
The Rangers kept pace with a 6-0 blanking of Lebanon Trail. Salim Guerrero tallied a hat trick and set up a goal, Peighton Raisey scored twice, Ivan Villatoro found the back of the net and Daylan Lowe, J.J. Hernandez and Emiliano Luna contributed with assists.
The Redhawks, meanwhile, remained the only district team without a regulation loss as it edged Independence, 2-1.
Heritage (5-3-3, 18) is in sole possession of fourth place after it posted a 3-2 win over Centennial (3-8-0, 9).
The Coyotes jumped on top early as Jacob Culpepper scored off a feed from Patricio Altamirano. Heritage made it 2-0 when Altamirano set up Adam Khazem for a score and Khakem then assisted on a goal by Omar Solorzano.
The Titans tried to make a late charge with goals from Andres Arrangoiz and Prakul Singh, but it was not quite enough.
Frisco (4-4-3, 15) is in fifth place after a 2-0 victory over Reedy, getting goals from Danny Agui and Joel Perez and an assist from Diego Pepi.
Thursday could see even more separation develop, or the rest of the field could start to pull the leaders back to the pack.
Wakeland is at Reedy, Lone Star is on the road at Memorial and Lebanon Trail hosts Liberty. Independence takes on Centennial and Frisco is at home to face Heritage in perhaps the biggest match of the night.
On Friday, Wakeland had posted a hard-fought 2-1 win over Frisco. Greener converted a penalty kick and Heidman scored off an assist from Micah Kelley to provide the offense for the Wolverines, while Domenico Sciotto tallied a goal via a penalty kick for the Raccoons.
Liberty and Memorial battled to a 2-2 draw. Charlie Newberry scored both goals for the Warriors, with the Redhawks countering with scores from Tommy Garafolo and Tanner Lindley.
Alex Gonzalez, Tucker Eason and Amin Azizi found the back of the net and the defense did the rest as Lone Star posted a 3-0 shutout of Reedy.
Heritage rolled to a 5-1 win over Independence. Culpepper had a big match with a pair of goals and two assists, Solorzano had one score and set up another, Ziyaan Momin and Altamicano added goals and Diego Ibanez and Francisco LaFuente had assists.
Centennial picked up a 2-0 victory over Lebanon Trail. After a scoreless first half, Dan Prumanov broke the stalemate in the 57th minute and a short time later, Andres Arrangoiz added an insurance goal.
LAST WEEK
In a showdown of top teams on Tuesday, Liberty and Lone Star fittingly battled to a scoreless 0-0 draw.
Wakeland kept pace with the leading pack with a 3-0 shutout of Lebanon Trail. William Heidman scored a pair of goals, Dan Bayles had a goal, Peyton Atchley set up a pair of scores and Micah Kelley also had an assist.
Frisco used a goal from Danny Agui off an assist from Domenico Sciotto to claim a 1-0 win over Centennial.
Thato Meko scored off an assist from Sean Avery for Independence as they earned a 1-1 draw against Reedy.
Memorial also picked up a 2-1 win over Heritage. Charlie Newberry and Sam Davis found the back of the net for the Warriors, with Gianluca Pedroso providing an assist, while Omar Solorzano provided a goal off an assist from Marcelo Pedraza for the Coyotes.
The 9-5A teams were also in action on Monday and Wednesday to make a round of matches that were postponed due to the inclement weather that had hit the area on Feb. 3-4.
Liberty picked up a 2-0 win over Reedy, with Wakeland shutting out Heritage for a 3-0 victory.
Brennan Bezdek opened the scoring for the Wolverines to stake them to a 1-0 halftime lead. Evan Lupo made it a two-score game early in the second half and Bezdek fed Riley Garza for a goal to provide the final margin.
Aubry Eason scored twice, J.J. Hernandez added a goal and Matthew Trouy posted a shutout in goal as Lone Star claimed a 6-0 win over Centennial.
Jothi Akshar scored off an assist from Tyler Purtle as Independence battled Memorial to a 1-1 draw, and Lebanon Trail’s Sebastian Ramirez became the program’s all-time leading goal scorer in helping the Trail Blazers to a 2-1 victory over Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.