Wakeland entered the week already having wrapped up the 9-5A championship, but the last thing it wanted to do is lose momentum heading into the playoffs.
The Wolverines (15-1-1, 46 points) got a battle from a Heritage team that is out of playoff contention, but they were able to pull out a 2-1 victory on Friday.
William Heidman tallied both goals for Wakeland, one off an assist from Brennan Bezdek and the other from a corner kick from Ryan Greener.
Frisco (10-3-4, 34) secured second place with a high-scoring 6-3 win over Lebanon Trail.
Diego Papi recorded a hat trick and also had an assist, Domenico Sciotto scored twice and Ricky Casso added a goal, while Alex Hristov assisted on two scores and Derek Pederson and Jade Hiller also set up goals.
Centennial (9-5-3, 30) is playoff-bound and got a goal from Max Flaviani, but it was not enough, as Lone Star was able to post a 2-1 victory.
The battle for the fourth and final playoff spot will be determined between Liberty (7-5-5, 26) and Reedy (7-5-5, 26) and those two teams fittingly battled to a 1-1 draw on Friday. Ashton Schramek registered the lone goal for the Redhawks, but the Lions were able to match it.
Though out of playoff contention, Memorial was able to pick up a nice 5-2 win over Independence on Friday.
Blake Riddle scored twice, with Charlie Newberry Victor Hernandez and Estevan Dacruz adding goals, while Jonathan Toledo and Noah Penner each had a pair of assists and Sebastian Quiroz adding another.
After Spring Break, the teams will return to action on Mar. 16 for the final round of district games, which includes Wakeland hosting Lebanon Trail, Frisco at home against Centennial, Independence at Reedy, Liberty at Lone Star and Heritage squaring off with Memorial.
LAST WEEK
Wakeland has been in the driver’s seat since the onset and has never relinquished that position.
The Wolverines made it official last week with two more victories, including a 4-0 decision over Independence on Wednesday.
Brennan Bezdek got things started by converting a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. A short time later, Bezdek set up Micah Kelley for a score to make it 2-0.
Wakeland pulled away from there, as Jimmy Suerth found the back of the net and Landon Smith delivered on a free kick to provide the final margin.
The Wolverines had continued its march toward the district crown on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Liberty. Bezdek and Garrett Purcell each tallied goals, with Juan Ardila providing an assist.
Frisco, who has also secured a playoff berth, remained in second place as it rolled to a 5-2 victory over Lone Star on Wednesday.
Shirzaad Ghadially got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from Matthew Diaz and Domenico Sciotto followed with a score set up by Diego Pepi.
Diaz found the back of the net and Ghadially tallied his second goal, with both assisted by Sciotto, with Ricky Casio capping the scoring courtesy of an assist from Pepi.
Playoff-bound Centennial remained in third place with a 2-1 win over Liberty. Prakul Singh scored off an assist from Ethan Lopez and Andres Arrangoiz provided the game-winner.
Leo Lombardi had the lone goal for the Redhawks, who are tied for the fourth and final playoff berth with Reedy.
The Lions rallied for to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw with Memorial on Wednesday.
The Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half, as Dylan Song tallied a pair of goals, both assisted by Jonathan Toledo.
Memorial appeared to be in control when Blake Riddle scored off an assist from Victor Hernandez to make it 3-0 early in the second half, but Reedy was not finished.
The Lions got on the scoreboard shortly thereafter and then struck twice in the final five minutes to earn an important point to remain tied for fourth place.
On Tuesday, Frisco and Independence battled to a 1-1 draw. Phillipe Fernandes scored for the Knights with an assist from Tyler Purtle, while the Raccoons matched it with Casso setting up Sciotto for a goal.
Centennial used goals from Max Flaviani, Andres Arrangoiz and Rodrigo Arrangoiz to claim a 3-1 victory against Memorial. Goalkeeper Matthew Leal did the job in net, as the Warriors managed a goal from Riddle and nothing more.
Reedy was firing on all cylinders in a 6-0 shutout of Lebanon Trail, as Kyle Jordan recorded two goals and two assists and Aiden Cumbie added a goal and an assist.
Heritage used goals from Parker Garza and Nicholas Lima-Custodio, with an assist from Patricio Altamirano to earn a 2-1 victory against Lone Star.
