While the girls race is too close to call heading into the stretch run, the 9-5A boys soccer picture still has Wakeland leading the pack.
Though the Wolverines (11-1-1, 34 points) suffered their first district loss on Tuesday, they responded 24 hours later with a solid 4-1 victory over Reedy.
Wakeland spread it around offensively, getting goals from Brennan Bezdek, William Heidman, Ryan Greener and Riley Garza, and the defense did the rest, holding the Lions to just a single score.
The Wolverines have an eight-point lead over the rest of the 9-5A field.
Frisco (8-3-2, 26) is the closest to striking distance, and it kept pace on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Heritage.
Diego Pepi got things going with a pair of goals, with assists courtesy of Jeffrey Lara-Garcia and Andrew Burris. Matthew Diaz then scored off an assist from Alejandro Guzman and Pep then set up Ricky Casso for the final goal of the night.
Centennial (7-3-3, 24) and Liberty (7-3-3, 24) are tied for third place and both picked up victories on Wednesday.
The Titans rallied from a second-half deficit to post a 4-3 victory over Independence.
Centennial trailed 2-0 before Dan Prumanov scored off an assist from Prakul Singh to cut the deficit in half.
It remained 2-1 through halftime, but the Titans were able to draw even when Zach Smith-Bragner set up a goal by Kiefer Cauilan.
The Knights were able to regain the advantage at 3-2, but Centennial had the final answer.
The Titans again pulled even when Max Flaviani scored off an assist from Frederic Lenglart. A short time later, Flaviani was at it again, as he took a feed from Muturi Mwangi and delivered what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Sean Avery tallied a pair of goals and Reggie Bush added another for Independence (4-6-3, 15).
The Redhawks kept pace with a 4-1 victory over Lebanon Trail. Liberty spread the wealth offensively, with Jack Bryan, Jason Arora, Ashton Schramek and Leo Lombardi each recording goals.
The Trail Blazers’ lone score came courtesy of a goal from Cooper Robertson off an assist from Kamran Salarian.
In Wednesday’s other match, Memorial picked up a 2-0 victory over Lone Star. Charlie Newberry opened the scoring with an assist from Noah Penner. The Warriors then added some insurance as Estevan DaCruz set up a goal from Blake Riddle.
TUESDAY
Wakeland had opened district play with 11 matches without a loss, but that streak finally came to an end on Tuesday as Lone Star pulled a 2-0 upset.
Frisco also fell victim to an upset as Memorial was able to claim a 4-1 victory.
Noah Penner tallied a pair of goals, Victor Hernandez and Blake Riddle each had one goal and one assist, and Ayden Archer and Alex Gonzales recorded assists to lead the Warrior offense.
Liberty used goals from Daniel Keene and Jack Bryan to claim a 2-1 victory over Heritage.
Lebanon Trail’s Marcelo Pedraza scored off a free kick and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win over Independence.
Centennial and Reedy battled to a 1-1 draw, with Andres Arrangoiz scoring the lone goal for the Titans.
