The 9-5A boys soccer season heads into its final two matches with questions left to be answered, but declaring a district champion is not one of them.
Wakeland has been in the driver’s seat since the onset and has never relinquished that position.
The Wolverines (14-1-1, 43) made it official this week with two more victories, including a 4-0 decision over Independence on Wednesday.
Brennan Bezdek got things started by converting a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. A short time later, Bezdek set up Micah Kelley for a score to make it 2-0.
Wakeland pulled away from there, as Jimmy Suerth found the back of the net and Landon Griffiths delivered on a free kick to provide the final margin.
The Wolverines had continued its march toward the district crown on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Liberty. Bezdek and Garrett Purcell each tallied goals, with Juan Ardila providing an assist.
Frisco (9-3-4, 31), who has also secured a playoff berth, remained in second place as it rolled to a 5-2 victory over Lone Star on Wednesday.
Shirzaad Ghadially got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from Matthew Diaz and Domenico Sciotto followed with a score set up by Diego Pepi.
Diaz found the back of the net and Ghadially tallied his second goal, with both assisted by Sciotto, with Ricky Casio capping the scoring courtesy of an assist from Pepi.
Playoff-bound Centennial (9-4-3, 30) remained in third place with a 2-1 win over Liberty (7-5-4, 25). Prakul Singh scored off an assist from Ethan Lopez and Andres Arrangoiz provided the game-winner.
Leo Lombardi had the lone goal for the Redhawks, who are tied for the fourth and final playoff berth with Reedy (7-5-4, 25)
The Lions rallied for to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw with Memorial on Wednesday.
The Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half, as Dylan Song tallied a pair of goals, both assisted by Jonathan Toledo.
Memorial appeared to be in control when Blake Riddle scored off an assist from Victor Hernandez to make it 3-0 early in the second half, but Reedy was not finished.
The Lions got on the scoreboard shortly thereafter and then struck twice in the final five minutes to earn an important point to remain tied for fourth place.
On Tuesday, Frisco and Independence battled to a 1-1 draw. Phillipe Fernandes scored for the Knights with an assist from Tyler Purtle, while the Raccoons matched it with Casso setting up Sciotto for a goal.
Centennial used goals from Max Flaviani, Andres Arrangoiz and Rodrigo Arrangoiz to claim a 3-1 victory against Memorial. Goalkeeper Matthew Leal did the job in net, as the Warriors managed a goal from Riddle and nothing more.
Reedy was firing on all cylinders in a 6-0 shutout of Lebanon Trail, as Kyle Jordan recorded two goals and two assists and Aiden Cumbie added a goal and an assist.
Heritage used goals from Parker Garza and Nicholas Lima-Custodio, with an assist from Patricio Altamirano to earn a 2-1 victory against Lone Star.
The biggest match on Friday sees Liberty host Reedy with a playoff berth potentially hanging in the balance. Wakeland looks to continue its dominance at Heritage, Frisco is at Lebanon Trail, Centennial hosts Lone Star and Memorial takes on Independence.
