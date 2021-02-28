The 9-5A girls soccer race appears as if it is going down to the wire to determine the playoff field, seeding and the district title.
There does not appear to be the same drama surrounding the boys race, at least in terms of the district champion.
Wakeland (12-1-1, 27) extended its lead on the field, and clinched a playoff berth in the process, with a 2-0 shutout of Centennial on Friday.
Garrett Purcell and Antony Quazada provided the offense and the Wolverines defense did the rest as they extended their points lead to 10 over the remainder of 9-5A.
Frisco (8-3-3, 27) remained in second place after battling Liberty to a 1-1 draw. The result also allowed the Redhawks (7-3-4, 25) to bump ahead of the Titans (7-4-3, 24) into sole possession of third place.
Friday’s action also featured a pair of high-scoring draws between teams trying to get back into the playoff race.
Reedy (6-5-3, 21) and Heritage (1-10-3, 6) battled to a 3-3 tie. The Coyotes, who are out of contention, still made it clear they can impact the race, as Parker Garza recorded a goal and an assist, Collins Aladekugbe and Nicholas Lima-Custodio tallied goals and Dylan Sefcik and Patricio Altamirano added assists.
Lebanon Trail (5-5-4, 19) and Memorial (4-8-2, 14) also finished in a 3-3 draw. The teams were tied at 1-1 at halftime, and after the Warriors opened a 3-1 lead in the second half, the Trail Blazers struck twice in the final five minutes to claim a point.
Estevan Dacruz opened the scoring for Memorial off an assist from Sevin Safford. Ada Vila set up a goal by Victor Hernandez and Jonathan Toledo assisted on a score from Ayden Archer to round out the Warriors’ attack.
Lebanon Trail got goals from Sebastian Ramirez and Jason Wynia as it remained just five points out of fourth place.
Wakeland can wrap up the 9-5A crown on Tuesday when it hosts Liberty, Frisco hosts Independence and Centennial meets Memorial at The Ford Center.
