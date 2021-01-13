The marquee match-up on Tuesday between first-place Lone Star (10-1) and second-place Memorial (9-2) was put on hold, but there was still plenty of noteworthy activity.
Centennial nudged ahead of the Warriors in the standings, improving to 10-2 with a 67-49 victory over Independence.
The Titans opened the game on a 15-6 run and extended the lead to 36-21 by halftime. It did not get any better for the Knights (4-7), as Centennial was able to pull away from there.
Leila Patel turned in a huge game for the Titans with 29 points, while Madison Ott scored 18 and Payton Hand was also in double figures with 10. Independence got 14 points from Nylah Mundy and nine from Audrey Cline.
This is the time of year one might expect defending state champion Liberty to elevate its play and the Redhawks won their third game in a row with a 47-24 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Liberty doubled up the Trail Blazers, 12-6, in the first quarter and led 26-15 at halftime. The Redhawks maintained their defensive intensity after the break, holding Lebanon Trail to just three points in the third quarter as they pulled away.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett led Liberty with 15 points, followed by Journee Chambers with 10 and Jezelle Moreno with six. Laela Spann and Paris Baker each tallied eight points for the Trail Blazers, who fell to 1-10.
Reedy (6-5) is firmly in fifth place after a 40-24 win over Wakeland (4-7), giving the Lions a two-game cushion over the Wolverines and Independence.
The game was tight through three low-scoring quarters, with Reedy clinging to a 23-17 lead. The Lions took control down the stretch, closing on a 17-6 run to put it away.
Adrianna McCoy had 11 points, Claire Kastelic scored 10 and Harley Harbour chipped in with nine for Reedy, while Wakeland got 10 points from Kate Steubing and four each from Kyra Kelley and Morgan Autry.
Frisco (3-7) claimed a 48-41 win over Heritage (1-11). The Raccoons got off to an ideal start with a 14-4 spurt to open a double-digit lead.
The Coyotes battled back, trimming the deficit to five at halftime and tying it at 30-30 at the end of three quarters, but Frisco was able to regain control in the fourth.
Abby Walsh had 18 points and Sarah Meuret and Faith Nze added 11 and seven, respectively, for the Raccoons, while Heritage got 18 points from Lexi Harrison and eight from Vyanna Quezada.
The big scheduled game on Friday takes place at Centennial, where the Titans host Liberty in a clash of top-four teams. Reedy can make a move at the leading pack when it takes on Memorial.
