In a district as competitive as 9-5A, every game matters when it comes to earning one of the four coveted playoff spots.
After one week of play, four FISD teams have broken out of the gates with 2-0 starts.
Liberty, the state runner-up a year ago, is one of those. The Redhawks, who are ranked No. 2 in the TXHSGBB Class 5A state poll and No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings, opened district with a huge 49-45 victory on Tuesday over Memorial, who is ranked No. 5 in the state by the TXHSGBB and No. 10 by the TABC.
Liberty had no letdown on Friday, rolling to a 51-22 victory over Centennial.
The Redhawks opened the game on a 15-2 run, extended the advantage to 30-7 by halftime and put it in cruise control from there.
Za’Naiha Hensley and Jazzy Owens-Barnett paced the offense with nine points each, with Keyera Roseby adding eight. The Titans (0-2) go seven points from Christal Webb and six from Christina Webb.
Memorial (1-1) bounced back on Friday with a 66-22 win against Heritage (0-2).
The Warriors took control from the start, holding the Coyotes offense in check as they raced to a 28-6 halftime advantage and they put an exclamation point on the night by closing on a 19-4 run.
Falyn Lott led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points, Senese Rainey and Carmen Box each tallied 10 and Brynn Lusby had nine.
Defending district champion Lone Star, who is No. 19 in the TABC poll and No. 23 in the TGCA rankings, is 2-0 with a 45-39 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday and a 53-24 victory against Wakeland.
The Rangers trailed early against the Trail Blazers, but used a 16-6 run in the third quarter to make the difference, getting 19 points from Kyla Deck, 10 from Jordyn DeVaughn and nine from Morgan Cyiark.
Paris Baker had 18 points to lead Lebanon Trail.
On Friday, Lone Star doubled up the Wolverines, 16-8, in the opening quarter and then used a 15-1 spurt in the second to blow the game open.
Reedy, who is 20th in the TGCA poll and 22nd in the TABS list, is 2-0 after a 65-25 win over Centennial on Tuesday and a 45-30 victory against Lebanon Trail on Friday.
The Lions jumped on the Titans from the opening tip, racing to a 41-10 halftime lead and then using a 16-6 run in the third quarter to put it away, getting 20 points from Adrianna McCoy, 11 from Karrington Jackson and 10 from Ainslee Padgett.
Friday proved to be more difficult, with Reedy trailing by three at halftime, but it outscored Lebanon Trail 29-11 in the second half.
Frisco is the final member of the quartet at 2-0 after posting a pair of double-digit wins.
The Raccoons used a huge third quarter to post a 63-33 win over Heritage on Tuesday.
Frisco led 26-19 at halftime, but exploded for a 24-5 spurt in the third quarter and never looked back.
Jordan Wright had a huge game for the Raccoons with 26 points, with Mylee Guinn scoring 13 and Alex Gaster adding eight, while the Coyotes got eight points from Rylee Cohen and seven from Maddie Garza.
On Friday, Frisco outscored Independence 33-21 during the middle quarters and that was the difference in a 62-48 win.
This time it was Guinn who paced the offense with 18 points, with Wright scoring 17 and Mack Townsel also in double figures with 13.
Nylah Mundy and Audrey Cline tallied 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Knights, who along with Memorial is one of two teams at 1-1.
Independence had opened the 9-5A slate on Tuesday with a 52-32 victory over Wakeland.
The Knights got off to an ideal start with a 15-5 run and while the Wolverines hung around, Independence was able to keep them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Cline and Mundy again led the way for the Knights with 16 points each, while Faith Lee had seven points and Emily Anderson added six for the Wolverines.
The district schedule resumes on Tuesday with Liberty hosting Lebanon Trail, Memorial at Lone Star, Reedy at home against Wakeland, Heritage on the road at Independence and Centennial heading across to play Frisco.
