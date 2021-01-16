The race for the 9-5A championship was already set to be a good one, but Liberty added another layer of drama to the equation on Friday with a 35-26 2in over Centennial.
The reigning state champions continued to shift into another gear with a 35-26 victory over the Titans.
The Redhawks improve to 9-3 in 9-5A and are within one-half game of Centennial (10-3), who is in third place.
The Liberty defense was once again a big story, as it put the clamps on the Titans, holding them to just two points in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead.
The Redhawks extended the advantage to 26-17 at the end of three quarters and that margin held up until the end.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett paced Liberty with 13 points and Ashley Anderson was also in double figures with 11. Centennial got 12 points from Leila Patel and seven from Madison Ott.
Lone Star had its game on Friday postponed, meaning the Rangers remain in sole possession of first place at 10-1.
Memorial stayed right on their heels at 10-2 after a 40-27 victory over Reedy, who slipped to 7-6 with the setback.
Independence (5-7) edged ahead of Wakeland (4-8) in the standings with a 40-35 victory on Friday.
The Knights raced out to an early 17-8 lead, but the Wolverines were able to rally to trim to the deficit to three at halftime. The second half remained close, but Independence was able to hold on behind 11 points each from Audry Miller and Nylah Mundy and seven from Audrey Cline. Kate Steubing tallied 12 points, Kyla Kelley had nine and Kayla Adams chipped in with eight for Wakeland.
Lebanon Trail (2-11) notched its second district win with a 49-32 victory over Heritage (1-12).
The Trail Blazers held the Coyotes to just a single point in the opening quarter and raced to a 24-9 halftime advantage.
Lebanon Trail pushed the lead to 44-16 at the end of three quarters, and while Heritage did make a late push, the deficit was too large to overcome.
Laela Spann led all scorers with 15 points for the Trail Blazers, Marissa Essenburg tallied 13 and Paris Baker added nine. The Coyotes got nine points from Abby Johnson and five each from Lexi Harrison, Taliah Odneal and Giovanna Castro.
None of the four leaders are slated to square off with one another on Tuesday, as Lone Star hosts Wakeland, Memorial is at Frisco, Centennial has a road date at Reedy and Liberty squares off with Heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.