Liberty staved off another challenger on Friday to remain undefeated with a 51-37 victory over Frisco, who entered the game with just one district loss.
The Redhawks improved to 6-0 on the strength of a dominant first half, which saw them outscore the Raccoons 30-14 to take charge and they kept them at arm’s length during the final two quarters.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett led Liberty with 15 points, Keyera Roseby tallied 13 and Ashley Anderson was also in double figures with 10.
With Frisco falling to 4-2, there are now two teams a game back of the Redhawks at 5-1 with Memorial and Lone Star.
The Rangers posted a big 43-41 over Reedy, dropping the Lions to 4-2 in the process.
Lone Star held Reedy to just two points in the opening frame and built a 35-25 lead at the end of three quarters.
The Lions were not finished, though, as they outscored the Rangers 16-8 in the fourth to make things interesting, but Lone Star was able to hold on for the win.
The Warriors won their fifth game in a row with a 68-19 rout of Centennial.
Memorial opened the game on a 24-6 run, led 40-10 at halftime and then left no doubt with a 16-0 spurt in the third quarter.
The Warriors got points from 11 different players, led by 13 from Jasmyn Lott, eight from Brynn Lusby and seven from Senese Rainey. Juliet Eckhatib and Christal Webb tallied six and five points, respectively, for the Titans.
Independence evened its district record at 3-3 with a 50-45 win over Lebanon Trail.
The game went back and forth, with the Knights leading by five after the first quarter only to have the Trail Blazers rally to take a one-point lead at the break.
It remained close throughout the second half, but Independence was able to regain the advantage and hold on until the end.
Wakeland picked up its first district win, rallying for a 40-36 victory over Heritage.
The Coyotes got off to a good start, using a 13-3 run in the first quarter to open a double-digit lead.
It was still a 10-point lead at halftime, but the Wolverines began chipping away from there, cutting the deficit in half at the end of three quarters and then outscoring Heritage 18-9 in the final frame.
Taiyla Gonzalez hit a pair of 3-pointers for Wakeland as part of a 12-point effort, Jessie Fox scored nine and Emily Anderson also had nine points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
The 9-5A teams will squeeze in one more round of games prior to the Christmas break with a slate of daytime affairs on Tuesday.
Reedy will host Frisco in a clash of teams tied for fourth place, with the winner assuming sole possession of that spot.
Liberty looks to stay undefeated at Heritage, Memorial hosts Lebanon Trail, Lone Star is at home against Independence and Centennial goes across town to take on Wakeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.