And then there was one.
What was once a crowded jumble at the top of the 9-5A standings, Liberty finds itself alone in first place after Tuesday’s action as the only team still perfect at 5-0.
The Redhawks (5-0), ranked No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state polls, got off to a quick start and never looked back in a 48-27 victory over Independence (2-3).
Liberty held the Knights to just two points in the opening quarter and raced to a 23-8 halftime lead. The second half was tighter, but the Redhawks refused to allow Independence to rally.
Liberty used a balanced scoring effort that saw four players reach double figures, getting 12 points from Keyera Roseby and 10 each from Za’naiha Hensley, Alexcia Poe and Jazzy Owens-Barnett.
The Redhawks are in sole possession of first place for the first time after Lone Star (4-1) knocked Frisco (4-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 50-39 victory.
That result created a four-way tie for second place.
The Rangers, who are 15th in the TABC state poll, did their damage at the start and end of the game.
Lone Star opened the game on a 18-4 run. The Raccoons did not go anywhere, as they began chipping away and clawed back to within 36-33 at the end of three quarters.
But the Rangers got back on track in the fourth, closing on a 14-6 spurt to pull away for the win.
Kyla Deck had a big night for Lone Star with 20 points, Hannah Carr had 10 and Jordyn DeVaughn chipped in with eight. Frisco got 15 points from Jordan Wright and 13 from Abby Terry.
Memorial, who is No. 7 in the TABC poll, is now 4-1 after a 59-24 win against Wakeland.
The Warriors essentially put the game away in the first quarter, exploding for a 25-0 run, and they were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Angelica Alexander paced Memorial with 18 points, Makayla Vinton had 11 and Brynn Lusby was also in double figures with 10. Taiyla Gonzalez led the Wolverines (0-5) with 10 points, with Emily Hauk and Emily Anderson each adding four.
Completing the quartet at 4-1 is Reedy, ranked 23rd in the TABC poll, as it doubled up Heritage (0-5), 50-25.
The Lions opened a 25-11 halftime lead and then embarked on a 18-6 run in the third quarter to put it away.
In the other game of the night, Lebanon Trail (1-4) picked up its first district victory with a 50-29 decision against Centennial (1-4).
The game was close throughout the first quarter, but the Trail Blazers edged out to a 34-27 lead at the end of three quarters and closed with a 16-2 run.
On Friday, Liberty will try to continue its winning streak when it hosts Frisco. Reedy is at Lone Star in a battle of second-place teams, Memorial travels to take on Centennial, Independence is at home against Lebanon Trail and Heritage hosts Wakeland, with the winner claiming its first 9-5A win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.