The 9-5A standings have a curious look to them in what is supposed to be the midpoint of the season.
Due to a handful of COVID-19-related postponements, some teams have played as many as nine games, while others have only taken the court for six district contests.
There is a still a lot to sort out, but one thing is clear thus far and that is that Lone Star is currently the team to beat.
The Rangers completed the first half of their 9-5A season with a perfect 9-0 record and they did so by edging defending state champion Liberty in a 32-30 victory on Saturday.
It was a defensive-minded game from the start, with Lone Star leading 6-2 after one quarter. The Redhawks cut it to two at halftime and then took a 22-21 lead at the end of three quarters.
But the Rangers were able to do just enough down the stretch to claim a two-point win behind 13 points from Kyla Deck, eight from Kate Valle and six form Jordyn DeVaughn.
Maya Jain scored 14 points and Jazzy Owens-Barnett and Lily Ziemkiewicz each added five for Liberty, which dropped to 5-2.
That leaves the Redhawks alone in fourth place at this juncture behind 5-1 Centennial and 6-2 Memorial.
Those top four have a two-game cushion over the rest of the field, but if there is going to be a team make a run at the leaders, it could be Wakeland.
The Wolverines improved to 3-4 with a 34-32 win over Lebanon Trail on Saturday.
Wakeland appeared to be in control, as it led 18-10 at halftime and pushed it out to 30-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Trail Blazers made a furious comeback attempt, outscoring the Wolverines 17-4 in the fourth, but it came up just a little short.
Kate Steubing scored 12 points and Ellie Bryant had eight for Wakeland, while Lebanon Trail got 13 points from Paris Baker and eight from Marissa Essenburg.
