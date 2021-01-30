The four playoff teams out of 9-5A have been set, but there were still the matter of seeding at stake heading into the final handful of games.
Lone Star’s tilt with Centennial had the potential to make the finale very interesting, but the Rangers wanted to no part of such drama.
Lone Star jumped out to an early lead and then held off a late push to claim a 45-35 victory on Friday.
The Rangers improve to 15-1 in district and secure at least a share of the 9-5A championship and they will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Lone Star got out to a quick seven-point lead and then pushed the advantage to 35-21 at the end of three quarters. The Titans made a slight push in the fourth, but it was not enough.
Hannah Carr led the Rangers with 12 points, Kyla Deck had 11 and Kate Valle added seven.
Centennial (12-5), who got 16 points from Leila Patel, 11 from Madison Ott and six from Payton Hand, was hoping to improve its seed, but instead will be fourth heading into the playoffs.
Memorial improved to 14-3 with a 51-25 victory over Independence. It was a methodical effort, as the Warriors led 26-11 at halftime and then used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to put it away.
Jasmyn Lott had a big game for Memorial with 19 points, Jordan Cowerly had seven and Falyn Lott chipped in with six. Audrey Cline recorded 10 points and Avory Miller and Meghan Jones added five and four, respectively, for the Knights, who fell to 6-10.
Liberty remained a half-game back of Memorial, moving to 13-3 after a 34-18 win over Reedy.
In other games, Frisco used a huge rally to pass Lebanon Trail for a 41-35 victory.
The Trail Blazers had their third district win in their sights, as they doubled up the Raccoons, 14-7, in the opening frame and led 32-20 going to the fourth.
The final eight minutes belonged to Frisco (5-9), though, as it closed the game on a 21-3 run to rally for the win.
Sarah Meuret and Abby Walsh each tallied 12 points for the Raccoons, who also got seven points from Abby Terry. Lebanon Trail got 12 points from Paris Baker, six from Marissa Essenburg and five from Laela Spann.
Wakeland (5-11) notched a 50-33 win over Heritage (1-16), as it raced to a 28-5 halftime lead and put it in cruise control from there.
Kate Steubing led the Wolverines with 12 points, Victoria Hogan had nine and Kendall Gerbracht added eight, while the Coyotes’ Lexi Harrison led all scorers with 13 points, getting support from Abby Johnson with six and Taliah Odneal with five.
There are still some good games on tap before the start of the playoffs on Feb. 11.
Lone Star is scheduled to double-dip early in the week, hosting Frisco on Monday and then going on the road for a very intriguing match-up with Liberty on Tuesday.
As far as the other playoff-bound teams, Memorial plays at Heritage and Centennial hosts the Raccoons on Tuesday.
