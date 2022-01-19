Entering the week, the 9-5A girls basketball race had been a two-team affair with Liberty and Memorial at the top.
The Redhawks and Warriors split their head-to-head meetings, and those were the only two blemishes on either’s district record.
At the same time, defending champion Lone Star had been lurking and was just a game off the pace.
The Rangers had a chance on Tuesday to shake up the top of the standings, but Memorial proved to be too much, holding off a late comeback to claim a 37-31 victory.
The Warriors, ranked No. 3 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, improve to 11-1 in 9-5A and remain tied for first place with No. 4 Liberty, who defeated Lebanon Trail.
Those two teams now have a two-game lead on their closest pursuers, which includes No. 16 Lone Star and No. 20 Reedy, who moved into a tie for third place with the Rangers at 9-3 with a 40-31 victory over Wakeland on Tuesday.
That duo also has a two-game cushion in their drive for the playoffs over Frisco, who improved to 7-5 with a 37-34 victory over Centennial to remain in sole possession of fifth place.
It was a low-scoring affair against the Titans (2-10), who were trying to play the role of spoiler.
The Raccoons watched as a three-point halftime lead turned into a 31-26 deficit at the end of three quarters.
But Frisco responded, closing the game on a 11-3 run to pull out the victory.
Jordan Wright led the Raccoons with 16 points, Abby Terry scored eight and Alex Gaster added five. Centennial got a game-high 20 points from Ketaki Bakre and five from Kayla Boswell.
Memorial cleared one hurdle this week and its tough week continues on Friday with a road game against Reedy.
Liberty is at home to take on Wakeland, Lone Star tries to bounce back when it hosts Heritage, Lebanon Trail is at Frisco and Centennial is at Independence.
