Memorial and Liberty finished their season series three weeks ago, having split the two games, leaving them in a tie for first place.
Since then, it has been a matter of each team holding serve and they have done just that.
It was once again the case on Tuesday, with the Warriors and Redhawks each picking up victories to improve to 15-1 in 9-5A.
Memorial, ranked third in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, cruised to a 54-26 victory over Lebanon Trail.
It was a one-point lead after one quarter, but the Warriors used a 13-4 run in the second quarter to grab a 25-15 halftime lead and then pulled away during the final two quarters.
Liberty kept pace with a 51-31victory over Heritage, getting 23 points from Jazzy Owens-Barnett, 11 from Keyera Roseby and six from Ashley Anderson.
Lone Star (13-3), ranked 16th in the state poll, earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Independence (8-8).
It was a game full of runs.
The Knights led by four after the opening quarter only to see the Rangers outscore them 36-15 during the next two frames to take a 45-28 lead.
It was not over, as Independence held a 24-11 edge in the fourth to make things interesting, but Lone Star was able to hold on for the win.
Kyla Deck paced the Rangers with 20 points, Jordyn DeVaughn had 18 and Hannah Carr added nine while the Knights got 20 points from Audrey Cline and 10 from Kaylee Smith.
Reedy (11-5), who has also officially punched its ticket to the playoffs, picked up a 42-30 victory over Frisco.
It was a low-scoring affair, but the Lions opened the game on a 10-4 run and were able to keep the Raccoons at arm’s length in the second half.
Harley Harbour tallied 12 points, Samantha Fields scored nine and Tatiana Arevalo added seven for Reedy, while Frisco got 13 points from Jordan Wright, six from Abby Terry and five from Mylee Guinn.
There is just one week left in the regular season, but the teams will have to do some juggling with the inclement weather that hit the area late in the week causing some postponements, with games rescheduled for a time and date to be determined.
