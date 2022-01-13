Liberty and Memorial have been ranked in the top five of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll all season.
Their play on the court has certainly validated that assessment.
Many believed that the teams’ head-to-head meetings would determine the 9-5A champion, but as added bonus for fans, the two squared off twice in tournament play.
The Redhawks claimed the first meeting, 43-41, with the Warriors evening the score a week later with a 44-36 victory.
Just a short time later, the teams met in the 9-5A opener, which saw the pendulum swing back in Liberty’s favor with a 49-45 victory to take the early lead in the district race.
The Redhawks have maintained that one-game cushion for the last month, as each team held serve.
Tuesday represented Memorial’s second chance this season to draw even and it once again took advantage, outlasting Liberty in overtime for a 37-32 victory to forge a tie atop the standings with each team at 9-1.
The Warriors landed the first punch by taking a 15-7 lead after one quarter. The Redhawks chipped away from there, getting back to within 25-21 at the end of three quarters and then outscoring Memorial 11-7 in the fourth to force overtime.
The extra frame was a chance for the Warriors to flex their defensive muscle, and in a low-scoring overtime, they outscored Liberty 5-0 to even the season series at 2-2.
Brynn Lusby paced Memorial with 10 points, followed by Jasmyn Lott with seven and Jordan Conerly with six. Jazzy Owens-Barnett tallied 10 points, Ashley Anderson had eight and Keyera Roseby added six for the Redhawks.
With that result, Lone Star, the defending district champion, finds itself just one game off the leading pace, as it improved to 8-2 with a 56-52 win over Lebanon Trail.
Reedy retained its spot in fourth place at 7-3 after cruising to a 50-31 win over Centennial. The Lions never allowed the Titans (2-8) to entertain ideas of an upset, opening a 28-11 halftime lead.
Adrianna McCoy had a big game for Reedy with 19 points, with Harley Harbour adding eight. Ketaki Baker paced Centennial with 14 points and Kayla Boswell scored 10.
Frisco (6-4) is still a game out of the playoff picture after posting a 66-32 victory over Heritage (2-8), snapping the Coyotes’ two-game win streak. The Raccoons led by 10 at halftime, pushed it to 45-26 at the end of three quarters and put it away with authority with a 21-6 run.
Jordan Wright led Frisco with 22 points, Mylee Guinn had 17 and Merrick Lewis chipped in with six. Sydney Young recorded 12 points and Maddie Garza had six for Heritage.
Independence (4-6) snapped a three-game losing streak, taking out some frustrations on Wakeland in a 58-31 victory. The Knights started hot, opening a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and closed in a similar fashion, outscoring the Wolverines 19-7 down the stretch.
On Friday, Memorial tries to avoid a letdown when it hosts Heritage, while Liberty will seek to bounce back with a home game against Centennial. Frisco travels to play at Independence in a game that could provide some separation in the standings, Reedy is at home against Lebanon Trail and Lone Star takes on Wakeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.