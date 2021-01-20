Believe it or not, there are about two weeks left in the 9-5A girls basketball season.
Some teams will be busier than others, as due to COVID-19-related quarantine, Lone Star and Frisco, for instance, had to remain on the sideline for periods of time, meaning they were potentially facing the daunting task of playing seven games over a 13-day stretch.
That could be especially stressful for the Rangers, who entered the late stages of the week alone in first place with a 10-1 record, but with three challengers ready to pounce should they slip up.
Memorial improved to 11-2 on Tuesday with 63-28 win over Frisco.
The Warriors led by seven at halftime, but it was all them in the second half, when the outscored the Raccoons 40-12 behind 22 points from Jasmyn Lott, 10 from Brynn Lusby and nine from Alexis Darce.
Centennial kept pace as it moved to 11-3 with a 68-42 victory over Reedy. Leila Patel tallied 25 points and Madison Ott had 22 as the Titans raced to a 37-20 halftime lead and never looked back.
Lone Star, who returned to action on Thursday, was on a temporary quarantine, but still stood in first place at 10-1, followed by Memorial (10-2), Centennial (11-3) and Liberty (10-3).
Though those seem as if they will be the four playoff teams unless something drastic happens, there is still plenty to be determined in terms of seeding in the final games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.