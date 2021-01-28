Although it has seemed academic for weeks, the four playoff teams out of 9-5A are officially set as they head into the home stretch of the regular season.
Frisco ISD will be represented by Lone Star, Memorial, Liberty and Centennial in the playoffs.
Now, who gets which seed is still up in the air.
Lone Star maintained its status as the frontrunner with a 58-33 win over Heritage to improve to 14-1.
The Coyotes (1-15) entered the game on the opposite end of the standings and the Rangers never allowed them to entertain the idea of an upset, jumping to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter.
Though Heritage closed to within eight at halftime, but Lone Star started the second half like it did the first, using a 15-3 run to regain momentum and they closed it out from there.
Kyla Deck led a trio of Rangers in double figures with 14 points, Jordyn DeVaughn tallied 13 and Hannah Carr added 12. The Coyotes got eight points from Madelyn Garza and five each from Lexi Harrison and Precious Agugua.
Memorial (13-3) picked up a key 41-32 victory over Centennial (12-4), maintaining its hold on second place and dropping the Titans to fourth.
Early on, it looked as if it would be Centennial who would be staking its claim to second, as the defense was stifling in opening a 21-13 halftime lead.
But the Warriors began to get untracked from there, doubling up the Titans 18-9 in the third to take the lead and then turning up their own defense with a 10-2 run in the fourth to finish the job.
Cammie McKinney scored 14 points, Brynn Lusby had 10 and Jasmyn Lott chipped in with eight for Memorial, while the Titans got 16 points from Leila Patel, eight from Madison Ott and five from Payton Hand.
Centennial’s loss allowed Liberty (12-3) to move into third place with its 36-22 victory over Wakeland (4-11).
Jazzy Owens-Barnett recorded nine points and Jezelle Moreno and Lily Ziemkiewicz each had six for the Redhawks, while Morgan Autry tallied seven points and Kyra Kelley and Kate Koeller each chipped in with five\ for the Wolverines.
Though out of the playoff race, Reedy still has a chance to finish with a winning district record and it took another step toward doing that, improving to 9-7 with a 54-42 win over Lebanon Trail (2-14).
It was a game of run, as the Lions opened a 17-6 lead after one quarter only to watch the Trail Blazers reel off a 20-6 run in the second to take a 26-23 halftime lead.
The third quarter was Reedy’s turn to answer, which it did with a 15-6 spurt, and this time, it built on in it to secure the win.
Adrianna McCoy had a big game with 23 points for the Lions, with Harley Harbour scoring 14 and Tatiana Arevalo adding seven. Marissa Essenburg tallied 13 points, Paris Baker had 11 and Hannah Robbins chipped in with eight for Lebanon Trail.
Frisco and Independence have long been eliminated from postseason contention, but they put together one of the most entertaining games of the night, with the Raccoons (4-9) prevailing for a 55-52 win.
The Knights (6-9) took an early seven-point lead, but Frisco spent the next two quarters chipping away. They had trimmed it to three heading to the fourth quarter and then outscored Independence 13-7 in the final frame to pull out the win.
Sarah Meuret scored 17 points, Abby Walsh had 14 and Bella Emory added seven for the Raccoons, while the Knights got 20 points from Audrey Cline, 11 from Nylah Mundy and nine from Kaylee Smith.
Lone Star can secure at least a share of the district title with a win on Friday, but it will not be easy against a Centennial team looking to bounce back.
Liberty plays at Reedy and Memorial is at home against Independence, as those two teams look to settle second place.
The Redhawks also meet the Rangers on Tuesday in a game that could have big seeding implications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.