Lone Star closed out the first half of the 9-5A season with a perfect 7-0 record after notching a victory over R.L. Turner (0-7) on Friday.

The Rangers maintain their one-game lead over The Colony, which improved to 6-1 after a 52-27 victory over Wakeland (2-5).

