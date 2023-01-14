Lone Star closed out the first half of the 9-5A season with a perfect 7-0 record after notching a victory over R.L. Turner (0-7) on Friday.
The Rangers maintain their one-game lead over The Colony, which improved to 6-1 after a 52-27 victory over Wakeland (2-5).
The Wolverines hung tough for one half and were within 22-16 at the break.
But the Cougars held Wakeland to just one point in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead and outscored them 22-10 down the stretch to pull away for the win.
The Colony got 15 points from Kahlen Norris and 14 from Nicole Ramtahal, while Chloe Chiniara had seven points and Riley Pettigrew added six for the Wolverines.
Frisco notched a key 57-51 victory over Reedy to remain in sole possession of third place.
The Raccoons led 24-20 at halftime, but pushed it out to 10 at the end of three quarters. The Lions got hot at the end, erupting for 23 points, but Frisco was able to do enough to hold on for the win.
Newman Smith (2-5) moved to within one game of fourth place with a 44-36 victory over Creekview (3-4).
The Trojans trailed by three at halftime, but took a one-point lead at the end of three quarters and double up the Mustangs, 14-7, in the fourth to secure the win.
There are four teams separated by one game in the middle of the standings.
Two of those will meet on Tuesday when Reedy hosts Wakeland. Lone Star looks to remain undefeated with a home game against Creekview, Frisco goes on the road to take on Newman Smith and The Colony is at R.L. Turner.
Tuesday: Rangers take over sole possession of first place
One of, if not the marquee games of the 9-5A season took place on Tuesday with a showdown of undefeated district co-leaders.
As to be expected, it was close throughout, but when the dust settled, it was Lone Star (6-0) who was sitting alone atop the standings after rallying for a 36-33 victory over The Colony (5-1).
The game was tied at halftime at 18-18, but the Cougars were able to edge out to a three-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The final frame belonged to the Rangers, though, as they put the defensive clamps on to finish the game on a 10-4 run to rally for the victory.
Jordyn DeVaughn paced the Lone Star offense with 12 points, with Aaliyah Kinnard scoring nine and Hannah Carr adding seven.
Frisco (4-2) finds itself alone in third place as it posted a 42-32 victory over Wakeland (2-4) on Tuesday. Mylee Guinn tallied 14 points and Kamryn Wilcox was in double figures with 10 as the Raccoons jumped to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and kept the Wolverines at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Faith Lee paced Wakeland with 11points, with Nia Yarbough chipping in with seven.
Reedy (3-3) was hoping to stay in the upper tier, but instead it was Creekview (3-3) who forced a tie for fourth place with a 55-53 victory.
It was a back and forth affair, with the Lions using a 17-9 run in the second quarter to take a 26-21 halftime lead only to have the Mustangs use a spurt of their own to regain the advantage in the third and they held on until the end.
Elsy Hartman led a trio of Reedy players in double figures with 17 points, followed by Sam Fields with16 and Jayden Billingslea with 12. Creekview’s Amaiya Mendez led all scorers with 21 points, with Nevaeh Hill also in double figures with 13.
In the other game of the night, Newman Smith (1-5) notched its first district win with a 59-30 victory over R.L. Turner.
The first half of the 9-5A season concludes on Friday, with the biggest game potentially being Reedy hosting Frisco as the Lions try to pull the Raccoons back into a tie for third place.
Lone Star hosts R.L. Turner looking to close out an undefeated first half, Wakeland is at home against The Colony and Creekview goes across town to take on Newman Smith.
