FRISCO LONE STAR GIRLS BASKETBALL
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

One of, if not the marquee games of the 9-5A season took place on Tuesday with a showdown of undefeated district co-leaders.

As to be expected, it was close throughout, but when the dust settled, it was Lone Star (6-0) who was sitting alone atop the standings after rallying for a 36-33 victory over The Colony (5-1).

