Lone Star continued its pursuit of the 9-5A championship on Friday by knocking back another challenger, as it posted a 49-38 victory over Frisco.
The Rangers improve to 9-0 and it wraps up the district’s first playoff berth.
Lone Star led 28-18 at halftime, but the Raccoons (6-3) made thing interesting, doubling up the Rangers, 12-6, in the third quarter to cut the deficit to four.
But behind 19 points from Jordyn DeVaughn and 11 from Hannah Carr, Lone Star got back on track down the stretch to secure the win.
The Colony (8-1) remained a game back of first place with its 50-31 win against Reedy (4-5).
The Cougars held the Lions to only seven points in the first half to open a double-digit lead and was able to pull away from there.
Kahlen Norris led The Colony with 15 points, while Reedy got 12 points from Elsy Hartman and 10 from Sam Fields.
Newman Smith (3-6) was able to hold off Wakeland (2-7) for a 34-30 win.
In a strange second quarter, the Wolverines shut out the Trojans, but managed only two points themselves, as the teams went into the break tied at 9-9.
Newman Smith got the offense going coming out of the locker room to take a 23-16 lead, and while Wakeland made a late push, it was not enough.
Faith Lee scored eight points for the Wolverines, with Nia Yarbrough chipping in with seven.
Creekview (4-5) moved into a tie for fourth place with a 75-31 rout of R.L. Turner. Amaiya Mendez scored 21 points and Gabriella Furlong had 18 as the Mustangs raced to a 51-10 halftime lead and never looked back.
The 9-5A season resumes on Tuesday with Lone Star hosting Wakeland, Reedy playing at Newman Smith, Frisco at R.L. Turner and The Colony at home against Creekview.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
