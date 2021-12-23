As the 9-5A midpoint approaches, the standings are starting to take on a particular shape.
On Tuesday, Reedy took an important step in their quest for the playoffs with a 56-43 victory over Frisco.
With the win, the Lions improve to 5-2 and move into sole possession of fourth place, as the Raccoons fall to 4-3.
Liberty remained undefeated at 7-0 after a victory over Heritage (0-7)
Memorial and Lone Star remained one game back at 6-1 with victories on Tuesday.
The Warriors posted a 69-55 victory over Lebanon Trail (1-6). Memorial essentially ended it in the first half, opening the game on a 20-7 run and taking a 36-16 lead into halftime.
The Trail Blazers tried to make a late push, including a 26-point effort in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were able to keep them at arm’s length.
Jasmyn Lott paced Memorial with 23 points, Angelica Alexander had 20 and Falyn Lott chipped in with eight. Lebanon Trail got 20 points from Paris Baker, 18 from Tiana Davis and 10 from Katelynn Evans.
The Rangers kept pace with a 49-42 win over Independence. The game was close throughout, with the Knights (3-4) within one point at halftime, but Lone Star was able to do what it needed to get the won behind 22 points from Kyla Deck, seven from Hannah Carr and six from Mani Sanders.
Kaylee Smith led Independence with 10 points, followed by Audrey Cline with nine and Avory Miller with seven.
In the other game of the day, Centennial (2-5) notched its second district win over Wakeland (1-6) after a big game from Ketaki Bakre.
The teams will take a break for the Christmas holidays before returning to action on Jan. 4.
That night will feature one of the most anticipated games of the season when Liberty hosts Lone Star. Another interesting match-up has Memorial at Frisco, Independence is at home against Reedy, Heritage is at Centennial and Wakeland goes across town to take on Lebanon Trail.
