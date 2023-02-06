Lone Star has been the team the rest of 9-5A has been chasing for much of the district season.
But the Rangers suffered their first hiccup with a loss to Reedy on Jan. 27, and after play was postponed due to the inclement weather that hit the area last week, they were looking to bounce back on Friday against The Colony, who had kept pace all season long and had finally moved into a tie for the top spot.
With a chance to finally climb all the way to the top of the standings, the Cougars (12-1) seized their opportunity by claiming a 59-47 win to take over sole possession of first place.
Aaliyah Brown scored 21 points and Kahlen Norris had 13 as The Colony opened the game on a 17-6 run and kept the Rangers (11-2) at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Jordyn DeVaughn had 16 points and Aliyah Muhammad added nine for Lone Star.
The Colony had no letdown on Saturday, as it took down third-place Frisco (9-4) in a 46-33 win.
The Cougars held the Raccoons to just three points in the opening frame, and although Frisco hung around, it was unable to stage a major run.
Norris and Brown again led the way for the Cougars, with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Frisco got 14 points from Josie Clark and six from Merrick Lewis.
The Rangers did bounce back on Saturday, but it was not easy, as they held off Newman Smith (5-8) for a 44-42 win.
That result opened the door for Reedy to secure the final playoff berth and the Lions (7-6) did just that with a 66-9 win over R.L. Turner (0-13).
Reedy exploded out of the gates with a 34-0 run in the first quarter and led 63-7 at the end of three.
Sam Fields tallied 20 points and Jayden Billingslea had eight points for the Lions, while Catherine Stepaniak was a bright spot for Turner with six points.
In the other game on Saturday, Creekview (5-8) started the game on a 12-4 run and made it hold up until the end in a 40-34 win over Wakeland (3-10).
Faith Lee recorded nine points and six rebounds for the Wolverines, with Nia Yarbrough adding eight points and five boards.
Unless The Colony slips up on Tuesday against Wakeland, the seeds out of 9-5A area set for the playoffs.
Lone Star would be the second seed, as it plays on the road at R.L. Turner, Creekview hosts Newman Smith and although it will not affect seeding, Frisco is at home against Reedy in a good postseason tune-up.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
