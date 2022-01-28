There was not of drama on the court on Friday, as the top three teams in 9-5A girls basketball each added another victory to the ledger.
Memorial, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, and No. 4 Liberty each improved to 14-1 in district to remain tied atop the standings.
Memorial rolled to a 52-29 victory over Centennial.
The Warriors started the game on a 24-8 run, led 36-11 at halftime and put it in cruise control from there.
Brynn Lusby tallied 14 points, Falyn Lott was in double figures with 10 and Jasmyn Lott added nine for Memorial, while the Titans got 14 points from Ketaki Bakre.
The Redhawks kept pace by doubling up Frisco, 50-25.
The Raccoons were within three after one quarter, but Liberty opened some breathing room with a 16-5 run in the second and closed with a 12-4 spurt in the fourth.
Jazzy Owens-Barnett recorded a team-high16 points, Keyera Roseby scored 15 and Ashley Anderson chipped in with seven. Mylee Guinn scored 10 points and Jordan Wright had nine for Frisco.
Reedy entered the night with a chance to forge a tie for third place, but Lone Star had other ideas as it posted a 54-37 victory on Friday.
The Rangers (12-3) held the Lions (10-5) to four points in the second quarter to open a 24-15 halftime lead and were able to pull away from there.
Kyla Deck had another big game for Lone Star with 20 points, Hannah Carr and Aliyah Muhammad each scored eight and Jordyn DeVaughn added seven.
Reedy has a two-game lead over Independence (8-7), a winner over Lebanon Trail on Friday, with three games left on the schedule. That means the Reedy needs a combination of two victories or losses by the Knights to wrap up the final playoff berth.
That could come as early as Tuesday when Reedy is at Frisco and Independence faces a tough challenge against Lone Star. Liberty hosts Heritage on Tuesday, Memorial is at Lebanon Trail and Centennial is at home against Wakeland.
