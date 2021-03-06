The battle for the 9-5A title will not be decided until the final day of the regular season.
However, that will have to wait, as the Frisco ISD teams take some time off for Spring Break before wrapping things up on Mar. 16.
Memorial (12-2-3, 39 points) and Wakeland (12-2-3, 39) are tied for first place, with Reedy (11-2-4, 37) still very much in the mix after all three teams picked up victories on Friday.
The Warriors posted a 2-0 victory over Independence, while the Wolverines remained even with a 1-0 win against Heritage.
The Coyotes got a strong performance in goal from Maddie Clausen, but Wakeland was able to muster the decisive score, as McKenna Jenkins scored off a feed from Kayden Amador.
The Lions remained just two points off the pace with a 4-2 win over Liberty. Rachel Buckle tallied a goal and an assist, Hayley Bloch, Maeve Jones and Nola Becker scored and Kylie Locke, Reganne Morris and Grayson Fox added assists.
Frisco (8-6-3, 27) moved into fourth place after a 4-0 win over Lebanon Trail. Lexi Lee recorded a hat trick, Kori Ballard had a goal and an assist and Haylie Gardner, Brooke Mashburn and McKenna Grant also had assists.
The Raccoons were able to jump ahead of Centennial (8-8-1, 25), who dropped a 1-0 decision to Lone Star (7-7-3, 24), who also remained in the hunt for the final playoff berth.
After taking some time off, the most important match on the return will feature Centennial hosting Frisco, with the final playoff berth likely on the line.
As far as the 9-5A title, Memorial is at Heritage, Wakeland is on the road at Independence.
WEDNESDAY
Reedy led the 9-5A girls soccer scene for most of the season, but Wednesday saw a change at the top.
Memorial was able to leapfrog the Lions with an impressive 3-1 victory.
The Warriors, who had officially clinched their first playoff berth in program history on Tuesday, now have their sights set on their first district title.
Memorial finds itself tied for first place with Wakeland, who earned a 1-0 victory over Independence in dramatic fashion.
It appeared as if the match was headed to a scoreless draw, but Sophia Pehr found Bella James for the game-winning goal with only 37 seconds left to pick up the full three points and pull into a tie for the top spot.
The battle for the final playoff spot also tightened on Wednesday, as Liberty posted a 3-2 win over Centennial.
Frisco used goals from Lexi Lee and Kori Ballard to pull out a 2-1 win over Lone Star.
Though out of the playoff race, Heritage is trying to close strong and picked up a nice win on Wednesday, as Brielle Buchanan scored the match’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory against Lebanon Trail.
