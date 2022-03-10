Frisco’s closest pursuer, Wakeland, battled Liberty to a 1-1 draw, with Katy Gregson tallying the lone goal for the Wolverines.
Though Wakeland (11-1-4, 37) did pick up a point, it now trails the Raccoons by five points in the standings, and based on head-to-head results, Frisco needs just one point in its final two matches to secure the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
Reedy (10-5-1, 31) is firmly ensconced in third place after getting a goal from Olivia Flory and a strong defensive effort to carry it to a 1-0 win over Lebanon Trail (7-6-3, 24) on Friday.
Lone Star (7-5-4, 25) posted a 3-0 victory over Heritage (0-15-1, 1) to jump into a tie for fourth place with Liberty, while Memorial (3-8-5, 14) claimed a nice 5-2 win against Centennial (2-13-1, 7).
Heading into the final week, Liberty and Lone Star have a one-point lead over Lebanon Trail and a five-point cushion over Independence.
The Redhawks have a tough match on Tuesday against Reedy, while the Rangers will be favored at Centennial. That leads into their head-to-head meeting in the district finale next Friday.
The Trail Blazers are still alive in the hunt, but they have the most difficult closing road, with matches against the top two teams in Frisco on Tuesday and Wakeland on Friday.
Independence is a long shot, needing a lot of help, but has a good chance to pick up points on Tuesday against Memorial before finishing off the slate by hosting Reedy.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Sleet and snow
accumulations from a tenth to half an inch, and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Areas north and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth
Metroplex.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures at or below freezing with
gusty north winds will produce wind chills in the teens.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at
drivetexas.org.
