Frisco heads into the final week of the regular season in control of the 9-5A title race, while Liberty is in a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot. 

The 9-5A girls soccer race had been building momentum all season long, with the 18-match slate coming down to the wire to determine both the district champion and the four playoff teams.

Then the schedule happened.

All 10 teams had a bye on Feb. 25, and then after returning to the pitch for a pair of matches, they went on hiatus once again due to Spring Break.

When the season resumes on Tuesday, the teams will have played just twice in a span of three weeks.

Prior to the most recent break, the 9-5A teams got one more match in last Friday and it set the stage for an exciting final week.

Frisco (13-0-3, 42 points) remained in first place with a hard-fought 5-3 win over Independence (6-8-2, 20).

Raccoons standout Lexi Lee had a huge night, tallying all five goals, with Kat Campbell setting up two of those scores and Kori Ballard assisting on another.

The Knights got a pair of goals and an assist from Stephanie Farias, a goal and a helper from Sophia Ortiz and an assist from Kelsey Hogan.

Frisco’s closest pursuer, Wakeland, battled Liberty to a 1-1 draw, with Katy Gregson tallying the lone goal for the Wolverines.

Though Wakeland (11-1-4, 37) did pick up a point, it now trails the Raccoons by five points in the standings, and based on head-to-head results, Frisco needs just one point in its final two matches to secure the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.

Reedy (10-5-1, 31) is firmly ensconced in third place after getting a goal from Olivia Flory and a strong defensive effort to carry it to a 1-0 win over Lebanon Trail (7-6-3, 24) on Friday.

Lone Star (7-5-4, 25) posted a 3-0 victory over Heritage (0-15-1, 1) to jump into a tie for fourth place with Liberty, while Memorial (3-8-5, 14) claimed a nice 5-2 win against Centennial (2-13-1, 7).

Heading into the final week, Liberty and Lone Star have a one-point lead over Lebanon Trail and a five-point cushion over Independence.

The Redhawks have a tough match on Tuesday against Reedy, while the Rangers will be favored at Centennial. That leads into their head-to-head meeting in the district finale next Friday.

The Trail Blazers are still alive in the hunt, but they have the most difficult closing road, with matches against the top two teams in Frisco on Tuesday and Wakeland on Friday.

Independence is a long shot, needing a lot of help, but has a good chance to pick up points on Tuesday against Memorial before finishing off the slate by hosting Reedy.

