FRISCO GIRLS SOCCER

The Frisco girls maintained their place in first place in 9-5A this week.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

As the 9-5A girls soccer season heads down the home stretch, things are getting very interesting.

To start, can any team catch Frisco?

The Raccoons (10-0-2, 32 points) are the only 9-5A team without a regulation loss, and this coming after taking on their top two contenders in the past week.

On Tuesday, Frisco was able to pull out a 2-1 victory over third-place Reedy (7-4-1, 22). Lexi Lee scored twice for the Raccoons, with Dezy Scott able to find the back of the net for the Lions.

Last Friday, Frisco and second-place Wakeland (8-1-3, 27) battled to a scoreless draw, with each team picking up a point in the standings.

It was part of a defensive-minded week for the Wolverines, as they also played Memorial to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Drew Stover picking up her second consecutive shutout.

Liberty (6-4-2, 20) currently holds down fourth place after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Independence (5-5-2, 17).

The Redhawks have a one-point lead over Lebanon Trail (6-5-1, 19), a two-point cushion over Lone Star (5-4-3, 18) and a three-point cushion over the Knights.

The Trail Blazers jumped into the middle of the fray with a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Though on the outside looking in at the moment, Centennial (2-9-1, 7) tried to build some momentum to make a run on Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over Heritage, getting a pair of goals from Jordan Donisi and additional scores from Bella Carrillo and Mia Gildea.

Friday’s scoreless draw between the district leaders was one of a trio of low-scoring matches on the night, with Lone Star edging Reedy in a 1-0 win and Memorial and Liberty finishing in a 1-1 tie.

Independence picked up a nice win with a 3-0 shutout of Heritage.

Camryn Wood and Molly Teed each had a goal and an assist, Stephanie Farias found the back of the net, Sohpie Ortiz set up a score and Sam Jones and Jillian Hinshaw combined on a shutout in net.

Lebanon Trail rolled to a 6-0 victory over Heritage. Maci Zollinger tallied a hat trick, with Delaney Kurtz, Ella O’Brien and Kiera Loftin adding goals.

This week features a round of Thursday matches, including a big game near the top of the standings when Wakeland tries to solidify its hold on second place with a road match at Reedy.

Frisco looks to keep rolling when it hosts Heritage, Liberty is at Lebanon Trail in a match with big playoff implications, Memorial hosts Lone Star and Independence is at Centennial.

LAST WEEK

On Tuesday, Frisco got a goal and two assists from Lexi Lee, Ava Yoas, Luci Rodriguez and Maddie Khanakham scored and Zoe Denton provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Centennial, with Bella Carrillo providing the lone goal for the Titans.

Reedy notched a 4-1 win over Independence, as Dezeriah Scott had a pair of goals, Grayson Fox scored one goal and assisted on another, Megan McGrath found the back of the net, Reganne Morris had a pair of assists and Haley Humphrey also set up a score.

Wakeland took care of business with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail, Memorial topped Heritage in a 4-0 shutout and Liberty and Lone Star battled to a 2-2 draw.

The 9-5A teams were also in action on Monday and Wednesday to make a round of matches that were postponed due to the inclement weather that had hit the area on Feb. 3-4.

Frisco used a pair of goals from Lee and another from Kori Ballard to pick up a 3-1 victory over Lebanon Trail.

Reedy notched a 3-1 win against Liberty, with Morris accounting for a goal and an assist, Reece Rohr and Grayson Fox finding the back of the net and Scott providing an assist.

Independence got a goal and an assist from Molly Teed, a goal from Ava Bradford and an assist from Ainslie Hutchinson in a 2-1 win against Memorial.

Wakeland posted a 4-0 shutout of Heritage and Lone Star edged Centennial for a 2-1 victory.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments