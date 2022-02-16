As the 9-5A girls soccer season heads down the home stretch, things are getting very interesting.
To start, can any team catch Frisco?
The Raccoons (10-0-2, 32 points) are the only 9-5A team without a regulation loss, and this coming after taking on their top two contenders in the past week.
On Tuesday, Frisco was able to pull out a 2-1 victory over third-place Reedy (7-4-1, 22). Lexi Lee scored twice for the Raccoons, with Dezy Scott able to find the back of the net for the Lions.
Last Friday, Frisco and second-place Wakeland (8-1-3, 27) battled to a scoreless draw, with each team picking up a point in the standings.
It was part of a defensive-minded week for the Wolverines, as they also played Memorial to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Drew Stover picking up her second consecutive shutout.
Liberty (6-4-2, 20) currently holds down fourth place after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Independence (5-5-2, 17).
The Redhawks have a one-point lead over Lebanon Trail (6-5-1, 19), a two-point cushion over Lone Star (5-4-3, 18) and a three-point cushion over the Knights.
The Trail Blazers jumped into the middle of the fray with a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Though on the outside looking in at the moment, Centennial (2-9-1, 7) tried to build some momentum to make a run on Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over Heritage, getting a pair of goals from Jordan Donisi and additional scores from Bella Carrillo and Mia Gildea.
Friday’s scoreless draw between the district leaders was one of a trio of low-scoring matches on the night, with Lone Star edging Reedy in a 1-0 win and Memorial and Liberty finishing in a 1-1 tie.
Independence picked up a nice win with a 3-0 shutout of Heritage.
Camryn Wood and Molly Teed each had a goal and an assist, Stephanie Farias found the back of the net, Sohpie Ortiz set up a score and Sam Jones and Jillian Hinshaw combined on a shutout in net.
Lebanon Trail rolled to a 6-0 victory over Heritage. Maci Zollinger tallied a hat trick, with Delaney Kurtz, Ella O’Brien and Kiera Loftin adding goals.
This week features a round of Thursday matches, including a big game near the top of the standings when Wakeland tries to solidify its hold on second place with a road match at Reedy.
Frisco looks to keep rolling when it hosts Heritage, Liberty is at Lebanon Trail in a match with big playoff implications, Memorial hosts Lone Star and Independence is at Centennial.
LAST WEEK
On Tuesday, Frisco got a goal and two assists from Lexi Lee, Ava Yoas, Luci Rodriguez and Maddie Khanakham scored and Zoe Denton provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Centennial, with Bella Carrillo providing the lone goal for the Titans.
Reedy notched a 4-1 win over Independence, as Dezeriah Scott had a pair of goals, Grayson Fox scored one goal and assisted on another, Megan McGrath found the back of the net, Reganne Morris had a pair of assists and Haley Humphrey also set up a score.
Wakeland took care of business with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail, Memorial topped Heritage in a 4-0 shutout and Liberty and Lone Star battled to a 2-2 draw.
The 9-5A teams were also in action on Monday and Wednesday to make a round of matches that were postponed due to the inclement weather that had hit the area on Feb. 3-4.
Frisco used a pair of goals from Lee and another from Kori Ballard to pick up a 3-1 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Reedy notched a 3-1 win against Liberty, with Morris accounting for a goal and an assist, Reece Rohr and Grayson Fox finding the back of the net and Scott providing an assist.
Independence got a goal and an assist from Molly Teed, a goal from Ava Bradford and an assist from Ainslie Hutchinson in a 2-1 win against Memorial.
Wakeland posted a 4-0 shutout of Heritage and Lone Star edged Centennial for a 2-1 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.