Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&