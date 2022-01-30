A majority of the local district soccer races got underway this past week, but for the 10 teams in Frisco ISD, their season is already three weeks old.
There is still a long way to go, especially considering the depth in the talent-rich FISD district, but at this early stage the Frisco girls and Liberty boys had established themselves as the teams to catch heading into Friday’s action.
The Raccoon girls entered the night with a one-point lead over Liberty, and as fate would have it, those two teams were slated to square off on Friday.
The showdown belonged to Frisco, as Mallory Rush recorded a hat trick and Lexi Lee added a goal en route to a 4-0 victory.
The Raccoons improve to 6-0-1 and their 19 points put them three ahead of the rest of the field, while the Redhawks dropped to 5-2-0 with 15 points.
In other recent games, Frisco posted a 2-0 victory over Memorial last Tuesday, getting goals from Lee and Kaitlyn Vance.
The previous Friday, the Raccoons picked up a 4-1 win over Lone Star. Kori Ballard and Rush each tallied a pair of goals, with Maiya Haliburton, Luci Rodriguez, Kat Campbell and Lee providing assists. McKenzie Webb tallied the lone score for the Rangers.
Prior to the game against Frisco, the Redhawks had kept pace with a pair of solid victories, blanking Heritage, 4-0, on Tuesday and picking up a 3-1 win over Centennial last Friday.
Wakeland (5-1-1, 16 points) moved into second place with a 4-2 victory over Centennial on Friday.
The Titans (1-6-0, 3) had designs on the upset and took a 2-1 lead, but the Wolverines were able to rally with three consecutive goals to pull out the victory.
Ana Carrera tallied a pair of goals, Cori Cochran scored, Lauren Vacek and Katy Gregson had assists and Wakeland took advantage of an own goal to complete the comeback.
During the previous week, Wakeland battled Lone Star to a 0-0 draw and picked up a 3-0 win over Independence, getting goals from Cochran, Linae Bezdek and Claire Sircely and the defense did the rest.
Lebanon Trail (4-2-1, 13) and Reedy (4-2-1, 13) are tied for fourth place.
The Trail Blazers have been near the top of the standings, but on Friday, it was Memorial’s night to shine, as the Warriors (1-6-0, 3) picked up their first district win with a 3-0 shutout.
The Trail Blazers had been coming off a pair of victories, as they used goals from Jordan Brue and Mallory Bennett to pick up a 2-1 win over Independence.
Lebanon Trail got six goals from six different players in its prior 6-1 victory over Heritage, as Delaney Kurtz, Maci Zollinger, Ella O’Brien, Isabella Russell, Keira Lofton and Bennett finding the back of the net.
The Lions notched a solid 7-0 victory over Heritage.
Dezeriah Scott tallied a pair of goals and an assist and Grayson Fox scored once and assisted on another. Reece Rohr also scored twice, Zaara Jacobs and Haley Humphrey added goals and Alena Ultes provided two assists and Gaby Marquez also setting up a score.
It has been a solid stretch for Reedy, who had also picked up two victories during the previous seven-day stretch.
Fox assisted on a goal by Jacobs and scored off a feed from Ultes to spark a 2-0 win over Centennial on Tuesday. That came on the heels of a 2-1 win over Memorial, with Fox providing a goal and an assist and Scott also finding the back of the net.
Independence (3-2-2, 11) got a strong performance from Sam Jones in goal to help it pick up a point with a scoreless draw with Lone Star (2-3-2, 8).
On Tuesday, Frisco will look to remain undefeated when it plays at Independence. Liberty hosts Wakeland in a battle for second place, Lebanon Trail is at home to take on Reedy to break the tie for fourth, Lone Star is at Heritage and Centennial is at Memorial.
