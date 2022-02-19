There are five matches left in the regular season and Frisco is already closing in on securing a playoff berth.
The Raccoons (11-0-2, 35 points) remained the only 9-5A team without a loss and maintained their five-point cushion on first place with a 4-0 victory over Heritage on Thursday.
Lexi Lee tallied a pair of goals, Kori Ballard and Maddie Khanhkham added scores and the defense took care of the rest.
Wakeland (9-1-3, 30) remained firmly in second place after a 1-0 win over Reedy.
The lone goal of the match came courtesy of Riley Pettigrew off a feed from Sophia Pehr.
With the Lions (7-5-1, 22) standing pat in the standings, there are now five teams separated by just three points heading into the stretch run.
Lebanon Trail (7-5-1, 22) moved into a tie for third place after leapfrogging Liberty (6-5-2, 20) with a 1-0 win in their head-to-head meeting.
Lone Star (5-4-4, 19) and Memorial (2-7-4, 10) each picked up a point after battling to a 2-2 draw.
The Redhawks now find themselves tied for fifth place with Independence (6-5-2, 20) after the Knights claimed a 4-2 win over Centennial.
Sophia Ortiz found the back of the net twice, Hannah Bishop and Carissa Petty scored goals, Molly Teed had two assists and Ava Bradford and Brighton Mooney also set up scores.
On Tuesday, Frisco will look to maintain its undefeated run when it plays at Lone Star, while Wakeland tries to stay in the district title hunt with a road match against Independence.
Reedy looks to bounce back when it hosts Memorial, Lebanon Trail is at Heritage and Liberty is at home to take on Centennial.
