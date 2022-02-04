Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold temperatures from in the single digits to around 10 degrees expected. * WHERE...Along and west of line from Bonham and Greenville, to Dallas and Ennis, to Waco and Lampasas. * WHEN...From midnight to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will possibly damage unprotected plumbing, including sprinklers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Make sure outdoor pets have adequate protection from the bitter cold temperatures, or bring them indoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect pets and plumbing from the bitter cold temperatures. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of water pipes, they should be wrapped and allowed to drip the hot water setting slowly. Also, open interior cabinets to allow warm air within the home to easily reach your indoor plumbing. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should make sure they are turned off. Sprinkler systems that turn on during sub- freezing temperatures will create additional and dangerous ice that can be hazardous for both pedestrians or those traveling nearby in vehicles. &&