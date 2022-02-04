As the midpoint of the 9-5A girls soccer season approaches, some separation has started to be established in the standings.
Frisco, one of five FISD teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A Region 2 poll at No. 3, maintained its hold on first place with a 2-0 victory over No. 7 Independence (3-3-2, 11).
The Jackrabbits (7-0-1, 22) remain the only team without a district loss, as it got goals from Ava Yoas and Kaitlyn Vance and another strong defensive effort.
Wakeland (6-1-1, 19), who is actually ranked ahead of Frisco at No. 2 in the TASCO regional poll remained in second place with a 2-0 victory over No. 7 Liberty (5-3-0, 15).
The match was scoreless at halftime, but the Wolverines broke through in the second half when McKenna Jenkins scored off a feed from Linae Bezdek to take a 1-0 lead.
Wakeland added an insurance goal when Sophia Pehr assisted on a goal by Claire Sircely and that would be enough for goalkeeper Cameron Rosas and the Wakeland defense as they completed the shutout.
Reedy (5-2-1, 16), the No. 5 team in the regional poll, moved into third place with a 2-0 win against Lebanon Trail (4-3-1, 13).
Dezeriah Scott tallied a goal off a pass from Grayson Fox, Haley Humphrey scored and the defense took care of it from there.
Lone Star (3-3-2, 11) moved into a tie for sixth place with Independence with a 10-0 blanking of Heritage (0-8-0, 0) and Memorial (1-6-1, 4) and Centennial (1-6-1) each picked up a point after battling to a scoreless draw.
The first half of the 9-5A season was scheduled to conclude on Friday, but those matches were put on hold due to the inclement weather that hit the area and will be made up at a later date to be determined.
Last Friday, Mallory Rush recorded a hat trick and Lexi Lee added a goal as Frisco posted a 4-0 victory over Liberty.
On that same night, Wakeland rallied for a 4-2 victory over Centennial. The Titans had designs on an upset when they took a 2-1 lead, but the Wolverines responded with three unanswered goals to rally for the win.
Ana Carrera tallied a pair of goals, Cori Cochran scored, Lauren Vacek and Katy Gregson had assists and Wakeland took advantage of an own goal to complete the comeback.
Memorial had picked up its first district win with a 3-0 shutout of Lebanon Trail.
Reedy notched a solid 7-0 victory over Heritage.
Scott tallied a pair of goals and an assist and Fox scored once and assisted on another. Reece Rohr also scored twice, Zaara Jacobs and Humphrey added goals and Alena Ultes provided two assists and Gaby Marquez also setting up a score.
