The grind of the 9-5A season has caught every team on an off night at least once this season.
That is, every team except for Frisco.
The Raccoons (12-0-2, 38 points), the No. 11 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, remained the only 9-5A squad without a loss as it claimed a 3-2 victory over Lone Star (5-5-4, 19) on Tuesday.
Kori Ballard tallied a pair of goals, Haylie Gardiner scored, Lexi Lee dealt out two assists and Maiya Haliburton also set up a score and it proved to be just enough to hold off the Rangers.
Wakeland (10-1-3, 33) took another step toward the playoffs and remained in the district title hunt after a 1-0 win against Independence (6-6-2, 20).
It was one of many defensive battles on the night, but Linae Bezdek scored off an assist from McKenna Jenkins and that proved to be the game-winner.
Reedy (8-5-1, 25) followed a similar script, as Reganne Morris assisted on a goal by Grayson Fox and that held up until the end in a 1-0 blanking of Memorial (2-8-4, 10).
Lebanon Trail (7-5-2, 23) was probably hoping for more, but it did pick up a point after a scoreless draw against Heritage (0-13-1, 1).
In the only match that was not decided by one goal or less, Liberty (7-5-2, 23) rolled to a 4-0 victory over Centennial (2-11-1, 7) to move into a tie for fourth place.
Last Thursday, Frisco posted a solid 4-0 victory over Heritage.
Lee tallied a pair of goals, Ballard and Maddie Khanhkham added scores and the defense took care of the rest.
Wakeland remained firmly in second place after a 1-0 win over Reedy.
The lone goal of the match came courtesy of Riley Pettigrew off a feed from Sophia Pehr.
Lebanon Trail topped Liberty with a 1-0 win in their head-to-head meeting.
Lone Star and Memorial each picked up a point after battling to a 2-2 draw.
Independence had boosted its playoff hopes with a 4-2 win over Centennial.
Sophia Ortiz found the back of the net twice, Hannah Bishop and Carissa Petty scored goals, Molly Teed had two assists and Ava Bradford and Brighton Mooney also set up scores.
The FISD teams caught a bit of luck with the schedule, as the entire district had a bye scheduled for Friday, allowing them to avoid the inclement weather that will likely either cause a series of postponements, or make for a number of cold, miserable nights.
The 9-5A slate is scheduled to resume on Tuesday with a number of big matches. Frisco tries to remain undefeated when it hosts a Liberty team needing every point possible in is pursuit of the playoffs. The same is true for Lebanon Trail as it has a home match against Memorial.
Reedy will be a favorite, despite going on the road to take on Heritage, Wakeland is at Centennial and Independence hosts Lone Star in a match with huge playoff implications.
