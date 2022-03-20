Led by district champion Frisco, the top three spots in the playoffs out of 9-5A were already settled prior to Friday’s season finale slate of matches.
There was still plenty of drama left to unfold, though, as Lone Star met Liberty with the fourth and final berth on the line.
The Redhawks entered the night with a slim one-point lead over the Rangers in the standings, meaning if they could at least pull out a draw, their season would continue next week.
The game was fittingly a tight one, but when the dust settled, it was Lone Star (8-6-4, 28 points) that was able to pull out the 2-1 victory over Liberty (7-6-5, 26) to leapfrog over the Redhawks and punch their first ticket to the playoffs since 2017.
The Raccoons (15-0-3, 48) put the finishing touches on their undefeated 9-5A campaign with a 3-0 shutout of Centennial (3-14-1, 10), getting goals from Kori Ballard, Kara Campbell and Luci Rodriguez.
Wakeland (13-1-4, 43) already knew it was heading to the playoffs as the second seed and it will enter the postseason with momentum after rolling to a 5-0 win over Lebanon Trail (7-9-2, 23).
Katy Gregson got the offense going in the first half, tallying a pair of goals off assists from Ana Carrera and Cori Cochran.
McKenna Jenkins then set up a score by Dayleigh Bos and Ava Yocum and Riley Pettigrew added goals to put the finishing touches on the win.
Reedy (10-6-2, 32) was already playoff bound, but it will be looking to get back on track after Independence (7-9-2, 23) posted a 1-0 win.
The Knights, who were in playoff contention for much of the season, fell short of that goal, but will go into the offseason on a high note, as Sophia Ortiz scored off an assist from Stephanie Faries and Sam Jones posted the shutout in goal.
In the final match of the night, Memorial (5-8-5, 20) also closed strong with a 3-0 blanking of Heritage (0-17-1, 1).
After enduring one of the toughest district in the state, the top four now turn their attention to the start of the playoffs later next week.
Top-seeded Frisco will take on The Colony, the fourth-place team out of 10-5A, in a bi-district playoff game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hebron High School.
Wakeland will also play on Thursday, taking on Wylie East at 5:30 p.m. at Plano’s Clark Stadium as the first half of a double-header with the boys.
Reedy will meet Lovejoy and Lone Star takes on 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill later this week at a time and place to be determined.
TUESDAY
The 9-5A girls soccer teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday after taking some time off for Spring Break and the night marked a coronation of sorts as Frisco was crowned as the district champions.
The Raccoons wrapped up their first district championship since 2016 with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail.
Lexi Lee and Kat Campbell each recorded a pair of goals, with Alex Terrell, Luci Rodriguez and Maddie Khanhkham providing the assists as Frisco secured the top seed in next week’s playoffs.
Wakeland will be the second seed in the playoffs and the Wolverines continued to roll with a 4-0 blanking of Heritage.
McKenna Jenkins opened the scoring off a feed from Dayeigh Bos and Sophia Pehr set up Claire Sircely for a goal to make it 2-0.
Brooke Hartshorn found the back of the net and then Kiersten Wilson scored off an assist from Lily Hudson to provide the final margin.
Reedy, who is locked into the third seed, battled Liberty to a 3-3 draw.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with Alena Ultes giving the Lions the early lead, only to have the Redhawks counter with the equalizer.
Olivia Flory then scored off a feed from Reganne Morris, but Liberty kept the pressure on, tallying the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead.
Reedy goalkeeper Maddie Farruggia made some key saves to keep it a one-goal game and then Morris assisted on Ultes’ second goal of the night with just a few minutes remaining to tie it at 3-3 and that is the way it would end.
Though Liberty would have like to have gotten the full three points, the one it got was an important at the time, as it gave the Redhawks a one-point advantage over Lone Star and a two-point cushion against Lebanon Trail in the battle for the final playoff berth.
The Rangers had a chance to move into the fourth position, but it was Centennial who was able to use goals from Jordan Donisi and Mia Gildea to claim a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.
In the other match of the night, Independence got a goal from Madison Murphy off an assist from Ainslie Hutchinson, but it was not enough, as its playoff hopes came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Memorial.
