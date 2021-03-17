The battle for the 9-5A girls soccer championship has been a three-team affair all season long and it came down to the final day of the regular season.
Perhaps fittingly, that was not enough to determine a sole winner, so the district title will be shared by Memorial and Wakeland, who each closed the 9-5A slate with victories on Tuesday.
The Warriors (13-2-3, 42 points) not only made history in qualifying for the playoff for the first time, but the added to this year’s legacy with a share of the district championship after a 2-0 win over Heritage on Tuesday.
The Wolverines (13-2-3, 42) have no shortage of history in their pedigree, highlighted by a two state championships, and they added a seventh district title to their resume with a 3-0 win over Lebanon Trail.
Ally Perry started the scoring off an assist from McKenna Jenkins and Bella James then scored off a feed from Katy Gregson to make it 2-0.
Lauren Rosas added some insurance with a goal a little later and that proved to be the final margin.
Reedy (11-3-4, 37) led the district for a good portion of the season, but will settle for the third seed after a 3-2 loss to Independence.
The Knights (6-8-4, 22) will not be heading to the playoffs, but close on a high note, as Makenzie Neeley and Sydney Castaneda each had a goal and an assist, Sophia Ortiz scored and Ava Bradford added an assist.
In the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth, it was Frisco (9-6-3, 30) who was able to top Centennial (8-9-1, 25) for a 2-1 win to secure that bid.
Lexi Lee scored off an assist from Kaitlyn Vance and Lee then set up a goal by Luci Rodriguez and the Raccoons were able to do enough from there to hold on for the win.
