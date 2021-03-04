Reedy has led the 9-5A girls soccer scene for most of the season, but Wednesday saw a change at the top.
Memorial (11-2-3, 36) was able to leapfrog the Lions (10-2-4, 34) with an impressive 3-1 victory in their head-to-head meeting.
The Warriors, who had officially clinched their first playoff berth in program history on Tuesday, now have their sights set on their first district title.
Memorial finds itself tied for first place with Wakeland (11-2-3, 36), who earned a 1-0 victory over Independence in dramatic fashion.
It appeared as if the match was headed to a scoreless draw, but Sophia Pehr found Bella James for the game-winning goal with only 37 seconds left to pick up the full three points and pull into a tie for the top spot.
The battle for the final playoff spot also tightened on Wednesday, as Liberty (6-7-3, 21) kept its hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Centennial (8-7-1, 25), who now holds just a one-point lead on the Frisco (7-6-3, 24) for fourth place.
The Raccoons used goals from Lexi Lee and Kori Ballard to pull out a 2-1 win over Lone Star (6-7-3, 21).
Though out of the playoff race, Heritage is trying to close strong and picked up a nice win on Wednesday, as Brielle Buchanan scored the match’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory against Lone Star.
TUESDAY
Reedy entered Tuesday as a heavy favorite against winless Lebanon Trail and the Lions refused to allow the Trail Blazers to entertain the thought of an upset in a 5-0 victory.
Maeve Jones tallied a pair of goals and an assist, Rachel Buckle scored twice, Haley Bloch and Danielle Cruz added goals and Emily Betzold and Abi Major tallied assists.
Memorial officially punched its first trip to the playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Centennial.
Wakeland kept pace with the leading pack with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Liberty.
McKenna Jenkins scored off an assist from Lauren Rosas and Ashton Shepperson and Faith Bell set up a goal by Ally Perry with five minutes left and that proved to be the difference. Tommy Garafolo provided the lone score for the Redhawks.
Frisco used a pair of goals from Lexi Lee to lift them to a 2-0 win over Independence and Lone Star and Heritage battled to a scoreless draw.
On Friday, Memorial will look to stay hot when it hosts Independence while Wakeland is at home to play Heritage.
Reedy will try to bounce back with a home match against Liberty, Centennial will try to do the same on the road at Lone Star and Frisco squares off with Lebanon Trail.
