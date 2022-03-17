The 9-5A girls soccer teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday after taking some time off for Spring Break and the night marked a coronation of sorts as Frisco was crowned as the district champions.
The Raccoons (14-0-3, 45 points) wrapped up their first district championship since 2016 with a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail (7-7-3, 24).
Lexi Lee and Kat Campbell each recorded a pair of goals, with Alex Terrell, Luci Rodriguez and Maddie Khanhkham providing the assists as Frisco secured the top seed in next week’s playoffs.
Wakeland (12-1-4, 40) will be the second seed in the playoffs and the Wolverines continued to roll with a 4-0 blanking of Heritage (0-16-1, 1).
McKenna Jenkins opened the scoring off a feed from Dayeigh Bos and Sophia Pehr set up Claire Sircely for a goal to make it 2-0.
Brooke Hartshorn found the back of the net and then Kiersten Wilson scored off an assist from Lily Hudson to provide the final margin.
Reedy (10-5-2, 32), who is locked into the third seed, battled Liberty (7-5-5, 26) to a 3-3 draw.
It was a back-and-forth affair, with Alena Ultes giving the Lions the early lead, only to have the Redhawks counter with the equalizer.
Olivia Flory then scored off a feed from Reganne Morris, but Liberty kept the pressure on, tallying the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead.
Reedy goalkeeper Maddie Farruggia made some key saves to keep it a one-goal game and then Morris assisted on Ultes’ second goal of the night with just a few minutes remaining to tie it at 3-3 and that is the way it would end.
Though Liberty would have like to have gotten the full three points, the one it got was an important, as it gave the Redhawks a one-point advantage over Lone Star (7-6-4, 25) and a two-point cushion against Lebanon Trail in the battle for the final playoff berth.
The Rangers had a chance to move into the fourth position, but it was Centennial (3-13-1, 10) who was able to use goals from Jordan Donisi and Mia Gildea to claim a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.
In the other match of the night, Independence (6-9-2, 20) got a goal from Madison Murphy off an assist from Ainslie Hutchinson, but it was not enough, as its playoff hopes came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Memorial (4-8-5, 17).
On Friday, the big match takes place at Lone Star, where the Rangers host Liberty with the final playoff berth potentially on the line.
Either team is in with a regulation victory, while a tie would leave the Redhawks one point ahead in the standings.
Lebanon Trail could potentially create a tie for fourth place, but it will not be easy as they play on the road at Wakeland. A win by the Trail Blazers and a Liberty/Lone Star draw would create a tie for fourth place with the Redhawks, with the teams having split the season series.
Frisco looks to wrap up an undefeated district campaign at home on Friday against Centennial, Reedy is at Independence and Memorial hosts Heritage in the season finale for both teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.