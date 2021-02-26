With a week wiped away due to inclement weather, the 9-5A soccer teams are working some overtime this week, starting with back-to-back matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 9-5A girls race tightened up on Wednesday, and when the dust settled, there are four teams separated by just four points at the top of the standings.
Reedy (8-1-4, 28 points) continues to lead the way, but saw its lead shrink after a 1-0 loss to Wakeland (8-2-3, 27), who moved into a tie for second place.
The defenses took center stage, but the Wolverines tallied the lone score when Brooke Hartshorn scored off an assist from Katy Gregson and that proved to be the difference.
Wakeland now trails Reedy by just one point, as does Memorial (8-2-3, 27), who posted a 4-1 victory over Lone Star.
Independence (5-4-4, 19) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 2-1 victory over Centennial (8-4-1, 25) on Wednesday.
Makenzie Neeley and Ainslie Hutchinson provided the goals, with Stephanie Farias assisting on both, and that proved to be enough.
Liberty (5-5-3, 18) notched a 3-0 victory over Lebanon Trail, getting goals from Brooklyn Miller and Kennedy Clountz.
Frisco used a hat track from Lexi Lee to propel them to a 3-0 shutout of Heritage. Luci Rodriguez, Kori Ballard and McKenna Grant delivered the assists on the scores.
TUESDAY
Reedy used goals from Reganne Morris, Katie Clabo and Maeve Jones to claim a 3-0 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Wakeland rolled to a 5-0 shutout of Lone Star. McKenna Jenkins scored off an assist from Katy Gregson to open the scoring.
Bella James found the back of the net and Kayden Amador then scored off an assit from Sydney Deckert. The Wolverines added further insurance, as Lillian Wallace scored and Ellie Cartwright set up Brooke Hartshorn for a goal to provide the final margin.
Kennedy Clountz tallied a hat trick and Brooklyn Miller added a goal as Liberty rolled to a 4-0 win over Heritage.
Independence pulled out a 2-1 victory against Lebanon Trail. Ainslie Hutchinson and Kelsey Hogan delivered the goals, with assists from Mackenzie Neeley and Camdyn Wood.
In the other match of the night Memorial and Frisco battled to a 0-0 draw.
1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.