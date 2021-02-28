At the start of Friday, four teams were separated by just three points in the battle for the 9-5A championship.
When the dust settled at the end of Friday’s round of action, there is now just one point separating the top three.
Reedy (9-1-4, 31) bounced back from its first regulation loss and maintained its hold on first place with a nice 3-0 victory over Heritage.
Zoe Calyer, Maeve Jones and Haley Bloch provided the goals, with assists from Saloni Nehra and Ashlynn Denton, and the defense did the rest.
Memorial (9-2-3, 30) stayed one point off the pace with a solid 3-0 victory against Lebanon Trail.
The Warriors are tied for second place with Wakeland (9-2-3, 30), who used a goal from Allison Perry to lift it to a 1-0 win over Centennial (8-5-1, 25) who is still alone in fourth place, but falls a few points off the pace of the leading pack.
Lone Star (6-6-2, 20) gave its playoff hopes a boost, vaulting into fifth place after a 1-0 win over Independence (5-5-2, 19).
Frisco (5-6-3, 18) used a hat trick from Lexi Lee to move into a tie for seventh place with Liberty (5-6-3, 18) with a 3-2 win over the Redhawks.
Two of the top four teams in the district will meet on Tuesday when Centennial hosts Memorial.
Reedy will be a heavy favorite when it takes on winless Lebanon Trail and Wakeland plays at Liberty.
Independence faces Frisco in a huge game of playoff contenders looking to get back into the race, while Lone Star is at Heritage looking to build off its win.
