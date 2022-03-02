The list of teams that have secured playoff berths out of 9-5A grew from one to two on Tuesday as Wakeland (11-1-3, 36) joined Frisco (12-0-3, 39) in the postseason field.
The Wolverines topped Centennial in a high-scoring affair doubling up the Titans (2-12-1, 7) for a 6-3 victory.
Though they are on opposite ends of the standings, Centennial pushed Wakeland for much of the night.
Katy Gregson opened the scoring for the Wolverines and they made it 2-0 when Cori Cochran scored off an assist from Ana Yocum.
After the Titans cut the deficit in half, McKenna Jenkins set up Lily Hudson for a score, but Centennial came right back to get to within 3-2 at halftime.
Gregson tallied her second goal of the night, but the Titans again responded to make it a 4-3 game.
The Wolverines finally established some breathing room as the second half wore on, as Linae Bezdek assisted on goals by Dayleigh Bos and Cochran to make it 6-3 and that is the way it would end.
Wakeland remained three points behind Frisco, who battled Liberty to a 3-3 draw.
At the start of the night, there were five teams separated by six points in the battle for the final two playoff spots.
Reedy (9-5-1, 28) entered the night leading the pack in third place and it extended that margin with a 3-0 win against Heritage (0-14-1, 1).
Reganne Morris recorded a goal and an assist, Grayson Fox and Reece Rohr tallied goals and Megan McGrath and Alena Ultes provided assists.
The Lions now have a four-point lead over the Redhawks, who picked up an important point with its tie against Frisco, and Lebanon Trail (7-5-3, 24), who also earned a point after battling Memorial (2-8-5, 11) to a scoreless draw.
Lone Star (6-5-4, 22) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 1-0 win against Independence (6-7-2, 20), allowing the Rangers to leapfrog the Knights in the standings.
On Friday, Reedy hosts Lebanon Trail. The Trail Blazers are currently in good position, but they face the toughest closing stretch as they must also face Frisco and Wakeland.
It is also one of three remaining matches against fellow contenders for the Lions, who also have Liberty and Lone Star on the docket.
The Redhawks are on the road at Wakeland on Friday and the Rangers have a good chance to pick up points with a home match against Heritage.
