The stage is set for a battle for the top spot in the 9-5A standings as Frisco and Wakeland each held serve with victories on Friday.
The Raccoons (10-1-1, 31 points) got a pair of goals from Lexi Lee and another strong defensive effort to lift them to a 2-0 victory over The Colony (6-5-1, 19).
The Wolverines (9-2-1, 28) had to rally from a second-half deficit, but came away with a 4-2 victory over Creekview (4-7-1, 13).
Wakeland led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of a goal from Lauren Vacek, but the Mustangs struck twice early in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
The Wolverines responded, as Ava Yocum set up Audrey Gilbert for the equalizer and Gilbert followed with her second tally to take a 3-2 advantage.
Wakeland then put it away when Ava Carrera scored off a corner kick from Sophie Altieri to provide the final 4-2 margin.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines will host Frisco at Toyota Stadium. A win by Wakeland would forge a tie atop the standings, while a victory by the Raccoons would further solidify their spot in first place.
Reedy (9-3-0, 27) is also in the district title conversation and the Lions took care of business on Friday with a 8-1 win over R.L. Turner (0-12-0, 0).
With The Colony’s loss to Frisco, Lone Star (6-4-2, 20) continued its recent surge with a 5-1 victory over Newman Smith to vault into fourth place.
The Rangers have now won three straight matches as they prepare to host the Cougars on Tuesday in a huge game that could determine the final playoff spot.
The Lone Star boys remained in first place after it handled Newman Smith in a 5-1 victory.
The Rangers (9-1-2, 29) got a pair of goals from Tucker Eaton and additional scores from Bartek Zabek, Joseph Dojo and Peighton Raisey.
Wakeland (8-1-3, 27) is just two points back after it rolled to a 7-2 win over Creekview (4-8-0, 12).
Frisco (6-3-3, 21) secured a playoff berth with its 3-1 victory against The Colony (3-6-3, 12) and Reedy (5-4-3, 18) needs just one point in its final two matches to wrap up the final spot after it held off R.L. Turner for a 2-1 win.
On Tuesday, Wakeland hosts Frisco in a match that could have seeding implications should the Raccoons pull out the win. Lone Star is at home to take on The Colony, Reedy hosts Creekview and Newman Smith and R.L. Turner square off.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.
