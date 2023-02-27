FRISCO LONE STAR GIRLS SOCCER
Matt Welch, Staff Photo

There was a change atop the 9-5A boys soccer standings on Friday as Lone Star vaulted into first place with a 2-1 victory over Wakeland.

The Rangers (8-1-1, 25 points) take a two-point lead over the Wolverines (7-1-2, 23) with four matches left in the district season.

