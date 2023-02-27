There was a change atop the 9-5A boys soccer standings on Friday as Lone Star vaulted into first place with a 2-1 victory over Wakeland.
The Rangers (8-1-1, 25 points) take a two-point lead over the Wolverines (7-1-2, 23) with four matches left in the district season.
Bartek Zabek and Tucker Eason tallied goals for Lone Star and the defense held Wakeland to just the single score.
Frisco (5-2-3, 18) is in third place and picked up a point with a 1-1 draw against R.L. Turner (1-7-2, 5).
Reedy (4-4-2, 14) notched a key win in its pursuit of the playoffs, blanking Newman Smith (2-7-1, 7) in a 5-0 shutout.
On Tuesday, Reedy hosts Lone Star, Wakeland looks to bounce back against R.L. Turner, Frisco squares off with Creekview and Newman Smith is at home against The Colony.
The Raccoon girls (8-1-1, 25) maintained their hold on first place with a 6-0 victory over R.L. Turner (0-8-1, 1).
Lexi Lee recorded a hat trick, London Young had a goal and two assists, Addison Christian scored and Luci Rodriguez, Ava Yoas and Kat Campbell added assists.
Lone Star (4-4-2, 14) gave its playoff hopes a huge boost with a 1-0 victory over Wakeland (7-2-1, 22).
While there is still work to do, a victory over the Wolverines could be a huge factor if the Rangers are to emerge with the fourth playoff spot.
That result allowed Reedy (8-2-0, 24) to move into second place after its 8-0 win over Newman Smith. The Lions spread the wealth offensively.
Reece Rohr tallied a pair of goals and Emma Tayor, Ashley Rabinowitz and Sayer Taylor each had a goal and an assist. Reedy also got goals from Navya Baweja, Kaira Boah and Ashlynn Denton and assists from Sophia Hopkins, Haley Humphrey and Madeline Dutchik.
The Colony (5-4-1, 16) is still in fourth place, as Kristen Sueltz scored in a 2-1 victory over Creekview (3-5-2, 11).
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
