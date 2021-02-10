The 9-5A girls soccer race appears destined to go down to the wire and that has not changed during the last week.
Reedy (7-0-4, 25 points) is the only district team without a loss and that remains the case after a 3-0 victory over Frisco on Tuesday.
Rachel Buckle tallied a pair of goals, getting assists from Alena Ultes and Reganne Morris and Maeve Jones added a score and the defense did the rest.
The Lions find themselves tied for first place with Centennial (8-2-1, 25), who picked up a 5-2 win over Heritage, despite a pair of goals from Ashlyn Mills via assists from Kamryn Jiles.
Memorial (7-2-2, 23) not only stayed within two points of the leaders, it also leapfrogged Wakeland (6-2-3, 21) into third in the standings with a 2-0 victory.
Lone Star (5-2-4, 17) continues to hang around poised to make a push after a 4-1 win over Lebanon Trail and Independence (3-4-4, 13) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 2-0 shutout of Liberty.
Carissa Petty scored off an assist from Sophia Ortiz and Brighton Mooney set up a goal by Stephanie Farias. The Knights also got a stout effort on the other end from goalkeeper Sam Jones and defenders Madison Murphy, Kelsey Hogan, Camdyn Wood and Marissa Zurita.
While the top of the girls standings is a crowded one, that is currently not the case on the boys side, where Wakeland (10-0-1, 31) continues to maintain a solid lead over the field.
The Wolverines remained unbeaten on Tuesday, as Brennan Bezdek once again accounted for the lone goal of the match in a 1-0 victory over Memorial.
Frisco and Reedy entered the night separated by just one point and the game went down to the wire, but the Raccoons struck twice in the final 2:25 to turn a tie into a 3-1 victory.
Diego Pepi scored with an assist from Shirzaad Ghadially and Jade Hiller set up a score from Matthew Diaz and then converted a pass from Andrew Burris as Frisco (7-2-2, 23) went on to the win.
Aiden Cumbie accounted for the lone goal for the Lions (6-4-1, 19),who fell back into fourth place.
Centennial (6-3-2, 20) was able to bump up into third with its 3-1 win against Heritage, as Max Flaviano scored twice, Kiefer Cauilan recorded a goal and an assist and Andres Arrangoiz had a pair of assists in the winning effort.
Liberty (5-3-3, 18) moved one point out of fourth, getting goals from Jack Bryan and Andrew Siv in a 2-0 win over Independence.
And Lebanon Trail (4-4-3, 15) picked up three valuable points with a 3-1 win over Lone Star. Luis Gil scored off a feed from Matthew Hampton and assisted on a goal by Sebastian Ramirez and Noam Zilca for the Trail Blazers.
Another round of games is slated for Friday, but several districts have already postponed the scheduled due to the inclement weather n the area, leaving Friday’s matches up in the air.
