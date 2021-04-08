As the 9-5A season heads into its final two weeks, the upper half of the district has separated itself from the rest of the field.
In fact, each of the top five teams all posted victories on Tuesday, setting the stage for an entertaining finish.
Heritage remained alone in first place at 12-2 after a 10-0 blanking of Liberty (0-14).
Jensin Hall turned in another dominant performance on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing only two hits in six innings, and she helped her own cause at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
The Coyotes led 3-0 after three innings and then added to their advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Elyse LeClair singled and Kaya Lee reached on an error. Riley Lunsford singled home a run and Hall followed with a two-run base hit to push it to 6-0.
In the sixth, Mackenzy Bragg had a RBI double and LeClair singled home a pair of runs to put the run rule into effect.
Memorial (11-3) remained one game off the pace with a 8-2 victory over Frisco (3-11).
Maddie Mueller struck out five and allowed just one earned run in fourth innings and Sarah Overholtzer came on in relief and struck out six and yielded just one hit in three frames.
The Warriors got RBIs from Peyton Chianese and Payton Newlin early on, but the Raccoons matched them, as Maoi doubled and scored on a base hit by Lexi Manzi in the first inning and Manzi plated another in the third as the game remained tied at 2-2 heading to the fifth inning.
Memorial began to take control from there.
Sarah Kronschnabl doubled and scored on a base hit by Gracelyn Taylor in the top of the fifth. Gabby King tripled and Kronschnabl and Chianese followed with runs batted in during the sixth inning to make it 5-2.
The Warriors added insurance in the top of the seventh, as Newlin singled, Avery Cannon walked and Ashley Camacho had a base hit and Jaci Armond had the big blow with a two-run single as they were able to put it away.
Reedy and Wakeland remained tied for third place at 10-4 after each posted victories.
The Lions notched a 3-0 shutout of Centennial (5-9), as Makayla Cox went the distance, striking out seven and allowing only three hits.
Emma Gasperich nearly matched her for the Titans, allowing just two earned runs in six innings, but Reedy’s Alyssa Thompson was able to reach base and score via an error in the third inning and she delivered a two-run double in the fourth and that proved to be the difference.
The Wolverines heated up late to rally for a 12-5 victory over Lone Star (6-8).
Kate Piskor struck out 14 in seven innings, but Wakeland found itself down 4-0 after two innings, as Emilee Prochaska had a RBI single in the first and Emma Zaboronek belted a three-run home run in the second for the Rangers.
The Wolverines trailed 4-1 going to the sixth but got the bats going then.
Lane Kohler singled, Riley Lansford walked and Kaitlyn Bower reached on an error. Jaina Head, Carissa Peters and Lily Acuna followed with run-scoring hits and Lauren Roush plated two more to give them a 6-4 lead.
Wakeland kept it going in the seventh, as Bower singled home a run, Roush plated two on a base hit and Piskor provided the exclamation point with a three-run home run.
Independence (9-5) remained one game off the playoff pace with a 5-1 victory over Lebanon Trail (4-10).
The Trail Blazers put up a fight, as Maci Sims struck out eight in six innings and they took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Snigdha Paul singled and scored on a double by Riley Williams.
The Knights finally got their bats going in the fifth, as Lydia Atkinson singled, Reagan Bedell was hit by a pitch and Savy Williams gave them the lead with a two-run double. Sydney Sabin followed with a run-scoring single, A.G. Padilla walked and McKenna Kostyszyn provided a two-run double to make it 5-1.
Kostyszyn had gone four innings, giving up just one earned run and Williams came on late, striking out four and not allowing a hit during the final three frames to close out the win.
The only match-up between top-five teams on Friday takes place at Reedy where the Lions host Heritage. Wakeland is at home against Centennial, Memorial hosts Lebanon Trail, Independence is at Lone Star and Frisco travels to play at Liberty.
