There are still several games left in the 9-5A softball season, but the stage is set for some interesting battles down the stretch.
Memorial and Heritage each claimed victories on Monday to remain tied for first place with 10-2 records.
The Coyotes got off to a good start with a four-run first inning and Jensin Hall made it stand up in a 6-2 victory over Frisco.
Hall struck out nine and allowed just a pair of runs and five hits in a complete-game effort.
The Heritage offense did most of its damage in the opening at-bat, as Elyse LeClair doubled, Kaya Lee singled and Ahna VanMeter followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Riley Lunsford singled home a run and Sarah Hagan doubled home two more to take a 4-0 lead.
The Raccoons (2-10) made a charge in the top of the third inning. Arie Thompson was hit by a pitch, Maoi Hubbard singled and Drea Thompson had a RBI single. A little later, Emilie Gilbert walked to force in a run to close to within 4-2, but Frisco left the bases loaded.
Heritage added some insurance, as Lee had a RBI single in the fourth inning and Lunsford belted a solo home run in the fifth to make it 6-2 and that is the way it would end.
The Warriors kept pace with an odd 10-7 victory over Lone Star.
Offense was tough to come by for much of the contest with the exception of the sixth inning, which saw the teams combine for 13 runs.
The Rangers (6-6) took an early lead on a run-scoring single from Kirstyn Jones, with Memorial matching it on a RBI base hit by Sarah Kronschnabl.
Lone Star edged back in front 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Hayley Feinstein smacked a solo home run, but the game would take a dramatic shift in the top of the sixth.
The Warriors erupted for eight runs in the rally, taking advantage of some Ranger miscues and their patience at the plate. In the middle of it all, Payton Newlin belted a two-run home run and Kronschnabl had a two-run single to keep the rally going.
Now trailing 9-2, Lone Star tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the inning. Emily Zaboronek singled home a run, Feinstein had a two-run base hit and Emilee Prochaska added a RBI triple to close to within 9-7, but Memorial was able to get out of the inning and hold on in the seventh.
While there is intrigue with the deadlock at the top of the standings, there is also a three-way tie for third place at 8-4 between Reedy, Wakeland and Independence.
The Wolverines pulled even with the Lions on Monday with a 10-2 victory in their head-to-head meeting.
Kate Piskor had a big game for Wakeland, striking out 10 and allowing no earned runs and four hits over five innings on the mound, and helping her cause with a good night at the plate.
Piskor and Lane Kohler had back-to-back doubles and Kate Ellis followed with a two-run home run to stake the Wolverines to a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Wakeland went back to work in the third, with McKinley Hopkins, Piskor and Riley Langford driving in runs to push the advantage to 7-0.
Lauren Roush and Piskor added RBI singles in the fourth inning and Carissa Peters singled home another in the fifth as the Wolverines pulled away.
One bright spot for Reedy was Makayla Cox, who went 3-for-3 including a solo home run.
Independence joined the mix at 8-4 with a 14-2 win over Centennial.
Savy Williams enjoyed another big all-around game, scattering three hits with no earned runs and striking out 12 in a complete-game effort and also driving in five at the plate.
The Knights trailed 1-0 early when they strung together a rally in the top of the second. Madison Tabor, Sydney Sabin, A.G. Padilla and McKenna Kostyszyn all singled, bringing home one run to tie it.
Reagan Bedell then delivered the big blow, belting a two-out grand slam to clear the bases and give Independence a 5-1 lead.
It stayed that way until the later innings, as Williams doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth to make it 8-1 and she then launched a three-run home run in the seventh as part of a six-run rally that put the game away.
In the other game of the night, Lebanon Trail (4-8) rolled to a 16-0 run-rule victory over Liberty (0-12).
Maci Sims struck out seven and allowed only one hit in three innings and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Riley Williams drove in four runs and Jane Horn and Snigdha Paul each scored three times.
The teams were expected to return to the field on Friday with some big games. Wakeland hosts Independence with the winner edging ahead in the standings.
Reedy faces a tough challenge on the road at Memorial and Heritage looks to keep pace at Lebanon Trail.
